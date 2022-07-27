Modular component placement platform
27 July 2022
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic’s NPM (Next Production Modular) business line has released the NPM-D3A component placement machine, featuring speeds of up to 46 000 components per hour (cph). It boasts placement accuracy of ±37 µm for components measuring from 0402 chips up to 6 x 6 x 3 mm.
Adoption of a lightweight 16-nozzle head improves placement tact time by simultaneously driving X and Y axes and selecting optimal pathways during component recognition operation. By employing a new pickup operation algorithm, the system effectively improves productivity by enhancing pickup for microchips.
Optional automatic recovery automates the task to recover from any pickup or recognition error, thereby cutting downtime losses and enhancing availability. Remote operation, another optional feature, reduces operators’ operating time via remote control of the centre control station, thereby reducing loss of time and increasing overall equipment effectiveness.
DGS setup optimises production involving several different models to minimise setup workloads, thereby increasing model changeover performance while cutting preparation time and increasing availability.
A cloud-based, contractual maintenance notification service allows malfunction analysis based on machine information to be uploaded by subscribers to NPM’s cloud to find any feeder or nozzle that requires a condition check, and then sends a maintenance check suggestion list containing the analysis result to the subscriber.
For more information contact Techmet, +27 11 824 1427, [email protected], www.techmet.co.za
