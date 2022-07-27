Categories

GNSS receiver module to extend runtime by 500%

27 July 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Antenova has announced the GNSSNOVA M20071, a brand new GNSS receiver module, with power consumption reduced five-fold to enable smaller tracker designs, and trackers that run for five times longer.

The M20071 module is for small tracking devices that operate from Li-ion batteries, where a lower power requirement is a clear advantage. These are typically small mobile trackers, pet trackers, personal fitness devices, and location trackers for bikes and e-scooters.

The M20071 is able to track four satellite constellations (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou) simultaneously which improves positional accuracy particularly in dense urban environments. Based on the latest generation chip from Mediatek, it draws 17 mW when receiving GPS signal only, and 21 mW when simultaneously receiving a signal from all four constellations.

The GNSSNOVA M20071 measures 9,0 x 9,0 x 1,8 mm. Pairing this with one of Antenova’s compact SMD antennas makes a compact RF solution and a way to realise slimmed down tracker designs. Antenova offers several GNSS antennas to enable a compact RF product to be designed, specifically the low-profile Sinica chip antenna and the Bentoni FPC antenna.

“Designers using M20071 and our low- profile GNSS antennas can specify much smaller designs than with the usual patch antennas,” says Michael Castle, product marketing manager at Antenova.

Standard GNSS modules typically draw 90 to 100 mW of power, so Antenova’s reduction in power consumption to 17 mW provides a significant increase in operational time. Designers can either build a product to run up to five times longer or specify a smaller battery to save space in the design.

The GNSSNOVA M20071 module contains an integrated surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter and low noise amplifier (LNA), and a TCXO and RTC to improve performance and speed up the Time to First Fix (TTFF).

The M20071 also includes EASY (embedded assist system) which speeds up TTFF. This system generates synthetic ephemeris data rather than downloading it from the satellite, thus reducing power consumption. The warm start-time using EASY is around two seconds compared to 25 seconds without EASY. For applications that wake up periodically to get a position, EASY further reduces total power consumption, extending the battery life. To further speed up the TTFF the M20071 also includes EPO, an assisted-GNSS that receives assistance data from a website.


