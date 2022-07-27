Samsung unveils new image sensor with industry’s smallest pixel size

Samsung Electronics has introduced the 200 MP ISOCELL HP3 image sensor which has the industry’s smallest 0,56 µm pixels.
The image sensor, with a 12% smaller pixel size than the predecessor’s 0,64 μm, packs 200 million pixels in a 1/1.4” optical format, which is the diameter of the area that is captured through the camera lens. This means that the ISOCELL HP3 can enable an approximately 20% reduction in camera module surface area, allowing smartphone manufacturers to keep their premium devices slimline.
The ISOCELL HP3 comes with a Super QPD auto-focusing solution, meaning that all the sensor’s pixels are equipped with auto-focusing capabilities. In addition, Super QPD uses a single lens over four adjacent pixels to detect the phase differences in both horizontal and vertical directions. This allows for a more accurate and quicker auto-focusing system.
“Samsung has continuously led the image sensor market trend through its technology leadership in high-resolution sensors with the smallest pixels,” said JoonSeo Yim, executive vice president of sensor business team at Samsung Electronics. “With our latest and upgraded 0,56 μm 200MP ISOCELL HP3, Samsung will push on to deliver epic resolutions beyond professional levels.”
STMicroelectronics has revealed FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor for gesture recognition, intruder alert, and human presence detection to be used in front of PCs. The cost-effective non-vision-based turnkey solution detects user presence, recognises gestures, and protects against ‘shoulder surfers’ for smoother interactions, enhanced security, and power saving.
The result could effectively mean that a future 5G enabled devices could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.