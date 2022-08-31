AI smart module unleashes the potential of AIoT

Powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ premium-tier SoC (System-on-Chip) QCS8250, the module is designed to meet the requirements of high-end AIoT scenarios such as HD video conferences, HD livestreaming, cloud gaming, edge computing, robotics, drones and AR/VR.

The combination of AI and IoT has opened up new possibilities for industries requiring automated real-time decision-making and data analysis. The demand for 5G AIoT solutions is expected to skyrocket, according to Counterpoint Research, with shipments of 5G AIoT modules reaching a CAGR of 84% between 2022 and 2030. Fibocom’s AI smart module is set to play a crucial part in the industry, with the potential to empower a massive range of compute-intensive use cases.

Equipped with the Qualcomm QCS8250 IoT solution, Fibocom’s AI smart module SCA825-W integrates an octa-core Kryo 585 CPU, Adreno 650 GPU, dedicated NPU 230 (Neural Processing Unit), as well as Hexagon DSP for machine learning. The module can deliver a computing power of up to 15 TOPS enabling complex AI computing performance with exceptional features.

Featuring a powerful Spectra 480 ISP (image signal processor), Adreno 995 DPU and Adreno 665 VPU, Fibocom SCA825-W supports up to seven concurrent cameras, triple 4K display and video encoding at up to 4K resolution at 120 fps and 8K at 30 fps, offering superior image capturing, processing and displaying capabilities.

The module supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.1 as well as 2x2 Wi-Fi MIMO multi-antenna technology, which allows various wireless connectivity options for industrial and commercial use cases. It also supports Android 10 operating system and a wide range of interfaces (MIPI-DSI, I2S, PCIe, UART, USB, I2C, SPI), enabling flexibility and ease of integration into AIoT applications.

“With AIoT continuously transforming every industry, high-performance AI modules will become an important pillar,” said Eden Chen, general manager of MC product management department, Fibocom. “Our newly-launched AI smart module SCA825-W is an exceptional part of the Fibocom smart module family, which will take a big step forward in the AIoT field with technological advancements.”

