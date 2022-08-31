Connectivity for the future

31 August 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The global sunsetting of 2G technology is creating a massive void in the industrial communications sector, but SIMCom’s new low-cost 4G modules are looking to fill that space.

Both the A7672E and the A7682E modules are LTE Cat 1 that support wireless communication modes of LTE-FDD/GSM/GPRS/EDGE. They support a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps. These modules are unique in that they fall back to 2G in the absence of a 4G signal, thus avoiding the costs associated with providing 3G technology onboard.

Both modules adopt the LCC+LGA form factor. However, the A7672E is compatible with the SIM7000/SIM7070 series and the SIM800A/SIM800F series, which enables smooth migration from 2G/NB/Cat M products to LTE Cat 1 products, while the A7682E is compatible with the SIM800C and the SIM868 series of GSM/GPRS modules, which enables smooth migration from 2G products to LTE products.

Credit(s)

Otto Wireless Solutions





