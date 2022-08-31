Connectivity for the future

The global sunsetting of 2G technology is creating a massive void in the industrial communications sector, but SIMCom’s new low-cost 4G modules are looking to fill that space.
Both the A7672E and the A7682E modules are LTE Cat 1 that support wireless communication modes of LTE-FDD/GSM/GPRS/EDGE. They support a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps. These modules are unique in that they fall back to 2G in the absence of a 4G signal, thus avoiding the costs associated with providing 3G technology onboard.
Both modules adopt the LCC+LGA form factor. However, the A7672E is compatible with the SIM7000/SIM7070 series and the SIM800A/SIM800F series, which enables smooth migration from 2G/NB/Cat M products to LTE Cat 1 products, while the A7682E is compatible with the SIM800C and the SIM868 series of GSM/GPRS modules, which enables smooth migration from 2G products to LTE products.
Analog-tuneable notch filter bank from Atlanta Micro RFiber Solutions
The AM3170 is an analog-tuneable notch filter bank with notches from 6,0 to 18,0 GHz. It provides an excellent filtering solution for receivers or transceivers requiring flexible centre frequency removal, high dynamic range and low SWaP.
The AM3163 is a miniature digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 2,0 to 18 GHz frequency range. The device provides three separate filter bands each with 16 low-pass and 16 high-pass tuning ...
A bidirectional amplifier (BDA) is an active RF device that is widely used in a variety of telecommunication, radar, and other RF sensing applications. Although conceptually a bidirectional amplifier ...
We’ve all been there, working from home or on a Zoom call and then suddenly the computer freezes and everything stops working. In today’s new normal of hybrid work, having a stable and reliable Wi-Fi connection is table stakes.
Anritsu Corporation has announced that its radio communications test station MT8000A has been validated by Qualcomm Technologies and is now supported by the Qualcomm Development Acceleration Resource ...
Wi-Fi 6 delivers several new capabilities that will enhance product performance, reliability, or quality of service (QoS) enabling more connected products in the home, and reduced power consumption for improved battery life in battery-operated products.
Antenova has added a new offering to its range of miniature surface mount designed (SMD) antennas and modules for GNSS applications with the Agosti, an antenna which operates with exceptional efficiency in a reduced space.
This wideband LTE/cellular/CDMA SMT antenna from Quectel, operating in the frequency range from 698 to 960 MHz and 1710 to 2690 MHz, delivers high efficiency in all bands when mounted to the device host PCB.