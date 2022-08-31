Compact SMT transformers offer high dielectric strength

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

TDK Corporation has announced the EPCOS E13EMHV series of compact SMT transformers with high dielectric strength for a wide range of DC-DC converter topologies. The isolation distances comply with the IEC 60664-1, 61558-2-16 standard, achieving a high working voltage of 1000 V DC. Transient over-voltages of up to 2500 Vpeak are permitted. The high dielectric strength between the primary and secondary sides is 3000 V AC at 50 Hz for 60 seconds.

With dimensions of only 12,9 x 15,8 x 11,4 mm, the B78308*A003 series transformers save space in a design. The requirements for clearance and creepage distances according to the IEC 60664-1 standard are satisfied in this compact design thanks to the internal construction of the transformers.

Two types are available for DC-DC converters in flyback topology with turns ratios of 1:0,22:0,78 and 1:0,33:0,7. Three types are available for push-pull and half-bridge converters with turns ratios of 1:1,07 and 1:1:0,57:2,14. All new transformers are designed for a frequency range from 100 to 500 kHz and have a very low coupling capacitance of only 2 pF. The permissible operating temperature range is between -40 and 150°C.

The components of the new EPCOS transformer series are qualified to AEC-Q200 Rev. D and are suitable for various DC-DC converter topologies and gate driver circuits in e-mobility and industrial electronics.

Credit(s)

RS Components (SA)





