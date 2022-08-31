Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Compact SMT transformers offer high dielectric strength

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

TDK Corporation has announced the EPCOS E13EMHV series of compact SMT transformers with high dielectric strength for a wide range of DC-DC converter topologies. The isolation distances comply with the IEC 60664-1, 61558-2-16 standard, achieving a high working voltage of 1000 V DC. Transient over-voltages of up to 2500 Vpeak are permitted. The high dielectric strength between the primary and secondary sides is 3000 V AC at 50 Hz for 60 seconds.

With dimensions of only 12,9 x 15,8 x 11,4 mm, the B78308*A003 series transformers save space in a design. The requirements for clearance and creepage distances according to the IEC 60664-1 standard are satisfied in this compact design thanks to the internal construction of the transformers.

Two types are available for DC-DC converters in flyback topology with turns ratios of 1:0,22:0,78 and 1:0,33:0,7. Three types are available for push-pull and half-bridge converters with turns ratios of 1:1,07 and 1:1:0,57:2,14. All new transformers are designed for a frequency range from 100 to 500 kHz and have a very low coupling capacitance of only 2 pF. The permissible operating temperature range is between -40 and 150°C.

The components of the new EPCOS transformer series are qualified to AEC-Q200 Rev. D and are suitable for various DC-DC converter topologies and gate driver circuits in e-mobility and industrial electronics.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High temperature power inductor from Vishay
Electrocomp Power Electronics / Power Management
Designed for multi-phase, high-current power supplies and input filters in automotive applications, the new high-temperature inductor offers a 50% reduction in DCR over typical power inductors.

Read more...
Webcast: Introduction to multilevel class D amplifiers
RS Components (SA) News
This webcast titled ‘introduction to multilevel class D amplifiers with MA2304xNS amplifier series’ will be hosted by Power Systems Design and sponsored by Infineon.

Read more...
PSU series for mining applications
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The PVA150-27Bxx series from Mornsun Power is a specialised power supply designed for customers who provide electrical equipment for applications in the coal mining industry, to meet the necessary safety requirements.

Read more...
High-power buck-boost converter
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The Maxim Integrated MAX77857 buck-boost converters are high-efficiency, high-performance converters targeted for systems requiring a 2,5 V to 16 V wide input voltage range.

Read more...
Achieving higher-reliability isolation than traditional EMs can provide
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Learn how to achieve higher-reliability isolation and a smaller solution size with Texas Instruments’ solid-state relays.

Read more...
450 W PSU for industrial, healthcare and IT applications
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power has announced the new ECH450 series of compact, high-efficiency power supplies which are able to deliver 250 W when convection cooled, and the full 450 W when force cooled.

Read more...
ebm-papst Group achieves record sales
RS Components (SA) News
The Baden-Württemberg-based family-owned company closed the 2021/22 financial year, which ended on 31 March 2022, with sales of €2,288 billion.

Read more...
1600 and 3200 W high-power switching power supply series
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
The NSP-1600 and NSP-3200 high-power switched mode power supply series have been developed for better cost performance and long-term availability.

Read more...
Vicor-powered Dusty FieldPrinter robot
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
With a long battery life and state-of-the-art power conversion technology the Vicor-powered robot is helping digitise the construction industry.

Read more...
Chip capacitors for high capacitance and voltage
RS Components (SA) Passive Components
Multi-anode solid tantalum chip capacitors offer a high capacitance/voltage rating in a single package for power supply and power distribution applications.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved