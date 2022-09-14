Webinar: Vitis software platform – huge debugging varieties

Vitis unified software platform provides a wide range of debugging solutions for FPGA, MPSoC, and ACAP designs. The software platform allows users to choose the right debug methodology to increase visibility while reducing debug and validation time. The webinar will provide a better understanding of debug capabilities, how they can be used and in which context.
In this webinar, a variety of debug modes will be introduced including:
• Software debug with system debugger, GNU debugger, and TCL scripts.
• Cross trigger debug with Vitis tools and third-party debug IDEs.
• Application-level debug between host and kernel code.
The training session will cover learning the necessary steps to migrate from Spartan-6 FPGA designs with ISE tools to the Spartan-7 series or UltraScale+ FPGA designs with Vivaldo ML tools.
This webinar will concentrate on how to rapidly prototype your internet of things (IoT) solutions and learn about implementing novel sensor use cases (such as presence detection, vital sensing, and air quality monitoring) enabled by the XENSIV connected sensor kit.
Infineon's principal engineers, Tiam Poh Lau and Yi Wang, will present the ICC80QSG, a multi-mode, quasi-resonant flyback controller and the XDPS2201, a multi-mode, digitally configurable hybrid flyback controller.