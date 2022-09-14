Webinar: Vitis software platform – huge debugging varieties

Vitis unified software platform provides a wide range of debugging solutions for FPGA, MPSoC, and ACAP designs. The software platform allows users to choose the right debug methodology to increase visibility while reducing debug and validation time. The webinar will provide a better understanding of debug capabilities, how they can be used and in which context.

Further reading:

Webinar: AMD Xilinx online training

News

Read more...

Webinar: Infineon’s XENSIV connected kit

Altron Arrow News

Read more...

Webinar: Exploiting the benefits of wide bandgap SiC devices

Altron Arrow News

Read more...

Secure microcontroller to implement Secure Key protocol

Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory

Read more...

Webinar: Digitalisation processes for Industry 4.0 and IIoT

TRX Electronics News

Read more...

Webinar: Newly developed flyback controllers

Altron Arrow News

Read more...

Webinar: Application development with Vitis accelerated libraries

EBV Electrolink News

Read more...

Webcast: Introduction to multilevel class D amplifiers

RS Components (SA) News

Read more...

Webinar: Laser galvanometer scanner solutions

EBV Electrolink News

Read more...

Icasa makes more broadband spectrum available for licensing

News

Read more...

The training session will cover learning the necessary steps to migrate from Spartan-6 FPGA designs with ISE tools to the Spartan-7 series or UltraScale+ FPGA designs with Vivaldo ML tools.This webinar will concentrate on how to rapidly prototype your internet of things (IoT) solutions and learn about implementing novel sensor use cases (such as presence detection, vital sensing, and air quality monitoring) enabled by the XENSIV connected sensor kit.This one-hour webinar will feature a detailed explanation of Infineon CoolSiC Trench Gate Oxide structure and the corresponding advantages in terms of device robustness and performance.STMicroelectronics is promoting key-less car access with a design that supports the CCC (Car Connectivity Consortium) Digital Key 3.0 standard.As the trend of digitalisation raises new expectations for communication and cabling technology, Mouser and HARTING have teamed up for a brand-new webinar.Infineon’s principal engineers, Tiam Poh Lau and Yi Wang, will present the ICC80QSG, a multi-mode, quasi-resonant flyback controller and the XDPS2201, a multi-mode, digitally configurable hybrid flyback controller.An example from the Vitis unified software platform tutorial on GitHub will be used to illustrate the development of an application with Vitis Accelerated PL Library on Alveo U50.This webcast titled ‘introduction to multilevel class D amplifiers with MA2304xNS amplifier series’ will be hosted by Power Systems Design and sponsored by Infineon.In this webinar, cutting edge technologies that can increase accuracy, throughput, and product quality in material processing and semiconductor manufacturing will be introduced.The communications regulator in South Africa, Icasa, has started the process of making more radio frequency spectrum available to telecommunications operators needing to provide better broadband services.