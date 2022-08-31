GNSS update provides centimetre-level positioning

31 August 2022

u-blox has released a new firmware update which extends the range of positioning augmentation services supported by its ZED-F9R high-precision GNSS dead reckoning modules. Thanks to a firmware update, the u-blox ZED-F9R-03B adds support for SPARTN 2.0 and QZSS CLAS correction services, extending the geographical market reach of the module and increasing the scalability of applications using it.

The RTK (real-time kinematic) capable ZED-F9R module was designed for use in autonomous automotive and industrial applications that require simple and efficient implementation and where rapid access to highly accurate positioning data is key, even in challenging signal environments as found in dense cities. Typical applications include slow-moving use cases such as robotic lawnmowers and shared e-scooters.

The module has an integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU) for RTK positioning and employs sophisticated algorithms to fuse the IMU data with GNSS measurements, wheel ticks, correction service data, and a vehicle dynamics model to provide centimetre-level positioning accuracy even in situations where GNSS alone would fail. It is based on the u-blox F9 multi-band GNSS receiver platform, which concurrently tracks up to four GNSS constellations, providing high-quality positioning accuracy.

“As our new ZED-F9R-03B high-precision GNSS module also supports SPARTN 2.0 and QZSS CLAS, it enables designers to bring products that need dead reckoning technology to wider geographical markets, increasing economies of scale,” says Alex Ngi, product manager, industrial navigation and robotics, product centre positioning at u-blox.

