Compact imager with automatic hotspot finder

31 August 2022 Test & Measurement

INSTROTECH has announced the arrival of the new, compact infrared Optris Xi 410 camera that combines the benefits of infrared cameras as well as infrared thermometers.

The Xi 410 has a fast Ethernet interface and can conveniently be powered via PoE. This allows simple installation, even if the distance from the PC is large. The integrated auto hotspot finder function can be used to reliably measure moving objects without having to readjust the camera.

If the network connection is disrupted or there is a problem in the connected PC, the camera takes on the job fully autonomously. This feature makes the Xi 410 ideal for all safety-relevant applications in the fields of preventive fire safety and the condition monitoring of machines and equipment.

“Alongside the usual use of an IR camera with a PC and software, this camera also works fully autonomously as a smart, target-seeking pyrometer with analog/alarm output,” says Torsten Czech, head of marketing at Optris.

As well as the ethernet interface, the Xi 410 also has a USB 2.0 interface for configuration of important parameters as well as direct 0/4 to 20 mA analog output. An external process interface can be used to forward up to nine, freely definable measurement fields as analog outputs with a choice of 0/4 to 20 mA or 0 to 10 V, or to emit these as an alarm via a relay, which is ideal for use in the OEM sector.

Like the other two models in the Xi Series, the Xi 410 is also equipped with a motor focus that allows convenient distance focusing via the free software program PIX Connect. The camera’s resolution is 382 x 240 pixels at 25 fps and is calibrated for temperature measurements from -20 to 900°C.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, [email protected], https://bit.ly/3J4gNNF


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: [email protected]
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


