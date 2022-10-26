Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Circuit & System Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Tiny eFuse with multiple protection modes

26 October 2022 Circuit & System Protection

Texas Instruments’ TPS25981xx family of eFuses is a highly integrated circuit protection and power management solution in a tiny package. The devices provide protection from 2,7 to 16 V with a low on-resistance of only 6 mΩ.

The TPS25981xx family provides multiple protection modes using very few external components and is a robust defence against overloads, short-circuits, voltage surges and excessive inrush current:

• Output slew rate and inrush current can be adjusted using a single external capacitor.

• Connected loads are protected from input overvoltage conditions by cutting off the output if input exceeds an adjustable overvoltage threshold in a typical time of 1,2 µs.

• The devices respond to output overload by actively limiting the current during start-up or breaking the circuit during steady-state operation.

The overcurrent protection threshold and the transient overcurrent blanking timer are user adjustable. The current limit control pin also functions as an analog load current monitor.

The devices are available in a 2 x 2 mm, 10-pin QFN package which provides improved thermal performance and a reduced PCB footprint. All devices in the series have an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Isolated SMD DC/DC converter
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The Recom RSH3 is a high-power-density 3 W DC/DC converter, which offers output ranges of either 5, 12, 15 or 24 V as a single output, and ±12 or ±15 V as a dual output.

Read more...
32-channel automotive lighting controller
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has announced the L99LDLH32, a CAN bus automotive LED controller which uses the CAN FD Light protocol to control up to 32 current sources.

Read more...
ST’s new Stellar P automotive MCU
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
These automotive MCUs are the industry’s first qualifiable devices for vehicles to integrate the new CAN-XL in-car communication standard.

Read more...
How sensor fusion is driving vehicle autonomy forward
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
As ADAS technology extends to critical, time-sensitive applications such as emergency braking, front-collision warning and avoidance, and blind-spot detection, combining data from multiple sensors enables reliable, real-time decisions for safer autonomous driving.

Read more...
Drone enables life-saving communications amid natural disasters
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Responding quickly to natural disasters and restoring communications is important to reinstating the supply line of essential services such as drinking water, food, and electricity. This enables first responders to support the time-critical needs of victims and helps ensure their safety.

Read more...
Securing the industrial IoT: trusted solutions for embedded platforms
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Industrial IoT (IIoT) is transforming the way industries operate. At its core, data is acquired, analysed and turned into actionable insights to solve problems for faster decision-making. But IIoT devices and infrastructure are becoming high-value cyber targets.

Read more...
Wind turbine designs and challenges
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
There are currently two major wind applications clusters, each with its own challenge. Onshore wind turbines are typically located closer to the electric grid network, whereas offshore solutions enable larger power-rated turbines, but generally have a higher construction cost.

Read more...
eFuse with digital telemetry controller
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments’ new TPS25990x is an integrated, high-current circuit protection and power management solution that provides multiple protection modes using very few external components.

Read more...
1 A adjustable LDO regulator
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments’ TPS73801-SEP 1-A is an adjustable, low-noise, fast-transient-response, low-dropout regulator in space-enhanced plastic.

Read more...
Latest buck converter has a wide input range
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The AP64060Q from DIODES Incorporated is a 600 mA, synchronous buck converter with a wide input voltage range of 4,5 to 40 V.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved