Tiny eFuse with multiple protection modes

26 October 2022 Circuit & System Protection

Texas Instruments’ TPS25981xx family of eFuses is a highly integrated circuit protection and power management solution in a tiny package. The devices provide protection from 2,7 to 16 V with a low on-resistance of only 6 mΩ.

The TPS25981xx family provides multiple protection modes using very few external components and is a robust defence against overloads, short-circuits, voltage surges and excessive inrush current:

• Output slew rate and inrush current can be adjusted using a single external capacitor.

• Connected loads are protected from input overvoltage conditions by cutting off the output if input exceeds an adjustable overvoltage threshold in a typical time of 1,2 µs.

• The devices respond to output overload by actively limiting the current during start-up or breaking the circuit during steady-state operation.

The overcurrent protection threshold and the transient overcurrent blanking timer are user adjustable. The current limit control pin also functions as an analog load current monitor.

The devices are available in a 2 x 2 mm, 10-pin QFN package which provides improved thermal performance and a reduced PCB footprint. All devices in the series have an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C.

