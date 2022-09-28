Industry’s smallest 6 A load switch

The TPS22992 is a single-channel load switch with an 8,7 mΩ power MOSFET designed to maximise power density in applications up to 5,5 V and 6 A. A configurable rise time provides flexibility for power sequencing and minimises inrush current for high capacitance loads.
The switch is controlled by an enable pin (ON), which is capable of interfacing directly with low-voltage GPIO signals (VIH = 0,8 V). There is a Power Good (PG) signal on the device that indicates when the main MOSFET is fully turned on, which can be used to enable a downstream load.
The device comes with thermal shutdown to ensure protection in high temperature environments. Overcurrent protection is also integrated, preventing damage to the device if the output is shorted to ground during operation or start-up.
The TPS22992 device is available in a 1,5 x 1,25 mm, 0,5 mm pitch, 8-pin WQFN package and has a free-air temperature range of -40 to 125°C.
Applications for the TPS22992 include data storage devices, PCs and notebooks, industrial computers, and optical modules.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The AP64060Q from DIODES Incorporated is a 600 mA, synchronous buck converter with a wide input voltage range of 4,5 to 40 V.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTM4660 from Analog Devices is a complete 300 W output switching mode hybrid-topology step-down DC/DC µModule non-isolated bus converter.
Power Electronics / Power Management
LI120-26Bxx is an AC-DC converter series from Mornsun, featuring a cost-effective, energy-efficient green power supply solution for standard DIN-rail mounting applications.
News
Tektronix will be showcasing a wide range of solutions from its test and measurement portfolio and customers will have a unique opportunity to learn more about the new and innovative technology solutions.
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s recently announced high-temperature IHSR inductor delivers current ratings up to 155 A and can operate in temperatures up to 155°C.
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has released a new series of 40 V small-signal Schottky and 100 V small-signal switching diodes which are rated for a maximum junction temperature of 175°C.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The LD56020 from STMicroelectronics is a high-accuracy voltage regulator which provides 0,2 A of current, with a voltage output available from 0,6 to 4,0 V in 50 mV steps.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new DIN rail mount DC-DC converter from MEAN WELL has an output power rating of 60 W from a wide input voltage range of 18 to 75 V DC, in a module with a width of only 52 mm.