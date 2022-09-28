Industry’s smallest 6 A load switch

The TPS22992 is a single-channel load switch with an 8,7 mΩ power MOSFET designed to maximise power density in applications up to 5,5 V and 6 A. A configurable rise time provides flexibility for power sequencing and minimises inrush current for high capacitance loads.

The switch is controlled by an enable pin (ON), which is capable of interfacing directly with low-voltage GPIO signals (V IH = 0,8 V). There is a Power Good (PG) signal on the device that indicates when the main MOSFET is fully turned on, which can be used to enable a downstream load.

The device comes with thermal shutdown to ensure protection in high temperature environments. Overcurrent protection is also integrated, preventing damage to the device if the output is shorted to ground during operation or start-up.

The TPS22992 device is available in a 1,5 x 1,25 mm, 0,5 mm pitch, 8-pin WQFN package and has a free-air temperature range of -40 to 125°C.

Applications for the TPS22992 include data storage devices, PCs and notebooks, industrial computers, and optical modules.

