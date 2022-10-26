Panasonic Industry has introduced a new series of durable thin-type SMD tactile switches for miniaturised applications requiring a switch with a short travel distance for extremely quick output. The highly compact and robust EVP-BT series switches benefit from a low-profile height of only 4,3 mm, a sharp tactile feel, a low contact resistance and very low level of bounce noise.
The EVP-BT series switches offer very high reliability with an operating life cycle of up to two million contacts. It is available in a wide range of variations such as J-bent and straight terminal types to accommodate different push forces and vibration specs.
“We are glad that we are now able to offer our proven switches technology with an additional profile height and straight terminals to serve an even wider range of applications such as smart home, energy, home or medical appliances,” said Markus Lehmann from Panasonic Industry Europe.
The SMD switches are offered with external dimensions of 6,5 x 6,0 mm with a height of 1,8 mm.
