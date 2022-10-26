New Tech Entrepreneurship Xperience launches

26 October 2022 News

Next month, tech-entrepreneurs, SMMEs, academia and leaders of industry in the South African technology and business ecosystem will gather virtually and in-person in Cape Town, South Africa for the Tech Entrepreneur xperience (T.E.X). The conference is a one-day curated experience that will challenge mindsets and explore the impact of technology on small businesses, while attempting to discover what the entrepreneur of the future will look like.

Delegates of the hybrid event can look forward to an unprecedented programme of keynote addresses, robust panel discussions, engaging one-on-one interviews with forward-thinkers and networking opportunities. During the day decision-makers, CEOs and tech-entrepreneurs will meet on the T.E.X stage to weigh in on tech advancements that have transformed the modern world and consider the impact they have had on how we do business today and the importance of growing sustainable businesses. Guest experts will engage each other on a more diverse and inclusive, new business order and present an exciting case for what the effects of technology will be on the entrepreneurial ecosystem and SMME business operations in the years to come.

In accordance with their mandate to engineer the support for the growth and sustainability of ICT based entrepreneurs in South Africa, the Innovator Trust has set out to establish T.E.X as a new platform for entrepreneurial growth and learning. “In addition to the entrepreneurship training programmes and incubation that we offer to SMMEs, we realise that we need to be doing more in preparing entrepreneurs for a digital future ahead,” shared Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust.

The Tech Entrepreneurship Xperience will also encompass the awards ceremony for the beneficiaries from the Innovator Trust’s flagship Enterprise Development incubation programme, rewarding Top Achieving ICT SMMEs for excellent business performance in revenue, employment creation and overall growth while on the programme.

Commenting on the importance of launch of the T.E.X platform, Jooste said, “If the last two years have taught us anything, it is that change can occur at any moment. The world in the next 15 to 20 years could be a very different place and we need to be prepared for it. Envisioning the opportunities that technology could present small businesses with requires us to undergo a paradigm shift. We hope that T.E.X will serve as a catalyst for that shift here in Africa.”





