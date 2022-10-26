Multi-functional circuit board printer for designers and educators

PCB manufacturers and educators are now able to easily save time and money with the Voltera V-One desktop PCB printer. The printer allows for rapid prototyping of circuit board layouts by combining the following four functions:
• Printing traces of conductive ink onto substrate.
• Drilling through-holes and vias on the board.
• Precisely dispensing solder paste.
• Reflowing components using the built-in heating plate.
The Voltera V-One printer offers a new standard in electronics education as students of electronic engineering fields can now better understand circuit analysis by being able to prototype a circuit on a real PCB. The printer provides a tool that allows students to complete electronics projects in a short period and at the same time affords a valuable hands-on experience.
With dimensions of 390 x 257 x 207 mm, roughly the size of a laptop computer, the V-One does not look out of place in either an office environment or a classroom/laboratory. Using the dedicated application is simple and video tutorials walk through the complete process to enhance the learning. The V-One is designed to work with open-source prototyping and learning platforms like Arduino, Particle and Raspberry Pi to enable students to move from the initial idea to working prototype in one lesson.
