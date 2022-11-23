Podcast: Matter – revolutionising the smart home
23 November 2022
News
Building intelligent, connected, and secured IoT devices can be tough. Semiconductor solutions are needed to make them work and be smart, while secured and energy-efficient: sensors, microcontroller, actuators, communication modules, security components, and software are the prerequisite for the IoT to work.
Secondly, as the number of smart home devices increases, the interoperability between the different products, ecosystems and protocols gets messier. Infineon, CSA, along with 280+ companies, including Google and Amazon, have come together to jointly work on the Matter standard. Matter is well positioned to fundamentally change the existing fragmented connected home.
The goal of this game-changing Matter standard is to make ease of use, interoperability, security, and sustainability a reality in the smart home. We talk about this revolutionising solution with guest Skip Ashton, an expert in smart home technologies, engineer at Infineon and a member of the board of the Connectivity Standards Alliance.
To listen to this podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcast, or online, visit https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/make-iot-work/iot-podcast/episode-15-transcript/
Further reading:
Webinar: How to easily develop cellular IoT applications
News
Mouser and Microchip have teamed up for a brand-new webinar that will showcase how easy it is to develop cellular IoT applications.
Read more...
Avnet Abacus cooperates to save millions of smart meters
Avnet Abacus
News
Avnet Abacus has unveiled details of its recent cooperation with TWTG, a leading industrial-IoT specialist based in Rotterdam, helping to prevent the disposal of millions of smart meters.
Read more...
Webinar: How to design an optimised motion control system for intelligent edge-based surveillance cameras
News
In industrial and commercial environments, heightened surveillance enhances worker safety, adds quality control, and controls access to critical assets.
Read more...
Indium Corporation earns BISinfotech BETA award
Techmet
News
Indium has earned a BISinfotech BETA award as global leader in the solder and materials category, making it the third consecutive year Indium has received a BETA award.
Read more...
Gravitricity to build a demonstration site in India
News
A new project aims to identify how gravity energy storage can help decarbonise one of the world’s fastest growing economies.
Read more...
Webinar: Tackling diverse IoT applications with unified connectivity solutions
News
Developers for the Internet of Things (IoT) often have a line-up of products spanning various host platforms, operating systems, and performance requirements which places extra burden to work across different development environments and duplicate efforts.
Read more...
Semiconductor sales forecast to fall 5% in 2023
News
After only a 3% increase in 2022 to a new record sales level of $636,0 billion, semiconductor sales are forecast to decrease in 2023.
Read more...
Webinar: How to easily develop cellular IoT applications
News
Mouser and Microchip have teamed up to deliver a brand-new webinar, that will teach how easy it is to develop cellular IoT applications.
Read more...
Amazon and Samsung team up to simplify Matter setup experience
News
As part of its efforts to simplify setup and provide customers with increased choice and flexibility, Amazon is teaming up with Samsung to make it easy for customers to use Alexa or Samsung SmartThings.
Read more...
Webinar: High-speed imaging to accelerate industrial automation
News
Jimmy Chou will present a webinar on how Infineon’s EZ-USB solutions will help to accelerate Industry 4.0 via SuperSpeed USB (5-20 Gbps) for high-speed imaging and video.
Read more...