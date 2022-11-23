Podcast: Matter – revolutionising the smart home

Building intelligent, connected, and secured IoT devices can be tough. Semiconductor solutions are needed to make them work and be smart, while secured and energy-efficient: sensors, microcontroller, actuators, communication modules, security components, and software are the prerequisite for the IoT to work.

Secondly, as the number of smart home devices increases, the interoperability between the different products, ecosystems and protocols gets messier. Infineon, CSA, along with 280+ companies, including Google and Amazon, have come together to jointly work on the Matter standard. Matter is well positioned to fundamentally change the existing fragmented connected home.

The goal of this game-changing Matter standard is to make ease of use, interoperability, security, and sustainability a reality in the smart home. We talk about this revolutionising solution with guest Skip Ashton, an expert in smart home technologies, engineer at Infineon and a member of the board of the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

To listen to this podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcast, or online, visit https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/make-iot-work/iot-podcast/episode-15-transcript/





