Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

ST and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing tech

23 November 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

STMicroelectronics and Soitec have announced the next stage of the cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec’s SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months. The goal of this cooperation is the adoption by ST of Soitec’s SmartSiC technology for its future 200 mm substrate manufacturing.

“The transition to 200 mm SiC wafers will bring substantial advantages to our automotive and industrial customers as they accelerate the transition toward electrification of their systems and products. It is important in driving economies of scale as product volumes ramp,” said Marco Monti, president automotive and discrete group, STMicroelectronics. “We have chosen a vertically integrated model to maximise our know-how across the full manufacturing chain, from high-quality substrates to large-scale front- and back-end production. The goal of the technology cooperation with Soitec is to continue to improve our manufacturing yields and quality.”

“The automotive industry is facing major disruption with the advent of electric vehicles. Our cutting-edge SmartSiC technology, which adapts our unique SmartCut process to silicon carbide semiconductors, will play a key role in accelerating its adoption,” said Bernard Aspar, chief operating officer of Soitec. “The combination of Soitec’s SmartSiC substrates with STMicroelectronics’ industry-leading silicon carbide technology and expertise is a game-changer for automotive chip manufacturing that will set new standards.”

Silicon Carbide (SiC) is a disruptive compound semiconductor material with intrinsic properties providing superior performance and efficiency over silicon in key, high-growth power applications for electric mobility and industrial processes. It allows for more efficient power conversion, lighter and more compact designs, and overall system-design cost savings – all key parameters and factors for success in automotive and industrial systems. Transitioning from 150 mm to 200 mm wafers will enable a substantial capacity increase, with almost twice the useful area for manufacturing integrated circuits, delivering 1,8 to 1,9 times as many working chips per wafer.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Six-axis IMU with embedded sensor fusion
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has announced an advanced inertial module with intelligent on-chip functionalities for high-end applications, including UI support.

Read more...
Ultra-low-power precision voltage reference
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The REF35 is a family of nano-power, low-drift, high-precision series reference devices which features ±0,05% initial accuracy and 650 nA typical power consumption.

Read more...
A comprehensive, power-efficient network solution
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
AAEON has released its newest and most sophisticated addition to the rackmount network application range. The FWS-7541, powered by an Intel Xeon D-1700 processor, offers Xeon-level performance while maintaining an efficient use of power.

Read more...
Robust protection for high power density designs
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS25985x from Texas Instruments is a 4,5 to 16 V, 0,59 mO, 80 A stackable compact eFuse with an accurate current monitor.

Read more...
Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.

Read more...
Advantages of 60 GHz radar over PIR
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
Radar is a powerful, cost-effective replacement for conventional PIR sensors, and Infineon’s Xensiv 60 GHz radar chip is here to revolutionise motion detection.

Read more...
Silicon Labs’ BG24 and MG24 win gold
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
In the category of connectivity at the recent 2022 LEAP Awards, the Gold was awarded to Silicon Labs’ BG24 and MG24 families of 2,4 GHz wireless SoCs.

Read more...
Infineon to showcase at CES 2023
Altron Arrow News
During CES 2023, Infineon will be providing an exclusive preview of the latest technologies that enable intelligent and secure IoT solutions for a sustainable future.

Read more...
Practical guidelines to achieve quality connections
Spectrum Concepts Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Beyond the connector, another factor that is crucial to the performance of the connector on the printed circuit board is the quality of the solder joints.

Read more...
The significance of the Matter standard
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Matter is an automation connectivity standard that has been designed with the main purpose of reducing fragmentation across IoT products from different vendors, and this will transform the automation landscape by achieving interoperability among smart home platforms.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved