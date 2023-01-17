Webinar: ML-based radar processing
23 November 2022
News
Infineon has teamed up with Teraki to offer a Microsoft Teams-based webinar titled ‘Enhancing radar detections through machine learning’. The webinar will unveil the latest around ML-based detections from received radar signals. Experts from both companies will guide attendees through the latest insights and performances of embedded ML pre-processing software running on the Aurix TC4.
The webinar is open to everyone and recommended for engineers working in automotive radar applications, ADAS, or AD (L4).
Date: 17 January 2023
Time: 17:00 SAST
Duration: 1 hour
To register visit http://bitly.ws/yIIs
For more information contact www.infineon.com
