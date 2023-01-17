Webinar: ML-based radar processing

Infineon has teamed up with Teraki to offer a Microsoft Teams-based webinar titled ‘Enhancing radar detections through machine learning’. The webinar will unveil the latest around ML-based detections from received radar signals. Experts from both companies will guide attendees through the latest insights and performances of embedded ML pre-processing software running on the Aurix TC4.

This webinar will explore Infineon's newly released AIROC CYW20820, and CYW20819 Bluetooth and Bluetooth LE SoCs that are Bluetooth 5.2 core specification-compliant for IoT applications.Patient and healthcare worker safety in South African hospitals is set to reach a new level of excellence with the launch of the revolutionary HERO21 robotic sanitisation system.Discover the newest innovations and hear from the best minds in the electronics manufacturing industry.This webinar examines some of the main features and tools which can be used to make your embedded Linux system more secure.Indium Corporation will share a variety of presentations on insightful topics ranging from artificial intelligence, the capability of gallium, and advanced materials, at the SMTA Pan Pacific Microelectronics Symposium.Vicor has announced the release of episode 3 in its podcast series on world-changing technologies, Powering Innovation. This episode examines the growth, challenges and benefits of electrifying aircrafts and hybrid-electric planes.Mouser and Microchip have teamed up for a brand-new webinar that will showcase how easy it is to develop cellular IoT applications.We talk about this revolutionising solution with guest Skip Ashton, an expert in smart home technologies, engineer at Infineon and a member of the board of the Connectivity Standards Alliance.Avnet Abacus has unveiled details of its recent cooperation with TWTG, a leading industrial-IoT specialist based in Rotterdam, helping to prevent the disposal of millions of smart meters.In industrial and commercial environments, heightened surveillance enhances worker safety, adds quality control, and controls access to critical assets.