Indium to present at SMTA Pan Pacific

23 November 2022 News



Dr Ronald Lasky.

Indium Corporation will share a variety of presentations on insightful topics ranging from artificial intelligence, the capability of gallium, and advanced materials at the SMTA Pan Pacific Microelectronics Symposium. The symposium will take place from 30 January to 2 February on the island of Kauai, US.

On Monday, 30 January, senior technologist Dr Ronald Lasky will deliver a paper titled ‘The win paradox explained’. This will be followed by ‘AI and intelligent transportation: perception versus reality’ on Tuesday, 31 January.

On Wednesday, 1 February, technical support engineer Ryan Mayberry will speak about ‘Experimental analysis of the effect of void area, void morphology, and alloy composition on the total thermal resistance (Rth) of a soldered thermal interface’. Lasky will then conclude on the same day with a talk on ‘Gallium: a versatile metal with many possible applications’.

For more information visit https://smta.org/mpage/panpac or www.indium.com





