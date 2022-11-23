Vicor releases new podcast episode
23 November 2022
News
Vicor has announced the release of episode 3 in its podcast series on world-changing technologies, Powering Innovation. This episode examines the growth, challenges and benefits of electrifying aircraft and hybrid-electric planes.
In this third instalment of Powering Innovation, Robert Gendron of Vicor talks to Ed Lovelace, CTO of Ampaire, about electrified aircraft, from the use of short-haul cargo flights to supersonic transport methods. In this episode, Gendron and Lovelace examine the power requirements of a fully electrified aircraft and try to imagine a path for commercialised aircraft to transition to cleaner, electric power.
“This episode highlights electric aircraft opportunities which are often overshadowed by today’s electric vehicle advancements,” said Gendron. “Ed lends a lot of insight and credibility from Ampaire’s success about what really goes into designing new hybrid aircraft. There are many considerations from a power electronics perspective. We are very proud that Vicor modules, with higher density and lighter weight, can support this type of world-changing application.”
The Vicor Powering Innovation podcast is available with new episodes released monthly on all major podcast providers, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Podcasts.
For more information visit www.vicorpower.com
