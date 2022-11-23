45 W USB PD reference design

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

STMicroelectronics has released a reference design for a 45 W USB Type-C power supply. This isolated power supply design is based on the VIPerGaN50, a new offline high-voltage converter from the VIPerPlus family. This component has a 650 V HEMT power GaN transistor, designed for quasi-resonant flyback converters and capable of providing an output power up to 50 W.

The secondary side rectification is based on the SRK1001 adaptive synchronous rectification controller, providing an increase in system efficiency.

The design features a universal 90 to 264 V AC input and provides outputs of 5, 9, 12, 15 or 20 V. Output current is limited to 3 A, except for the 20 V rail which has a 2,25 A limit. The evaluation board incorporates an adaptor protected against output over-voltage, under-voltage, and short-circuit.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





