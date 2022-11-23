45 W USB PD reference design

STMicroelectronics has released a reference design for a 45 W USB Type-C power supply. This isolated power supply design is based on the VIPerGaN50, a new offline high-voltage converter from the VIPerPlus family. This component has a 650 V HEMT power GaN transistor, designed for quasi-resonant flyback converters and capable of providing an output power up to 50 W.
The secondary side rectification is based on the SRK1001 adaptive synchronous rectification controller, providing an increase in system efficiency.
The design features a universal 90 to 264 V AC input and provides outputs of 5, 9, 12, 15 or 20 V. Output current is limited to 3 A, except for the 20 V rail which has a 2,25 A limit. The evaluation board incorporates an adaptor protected against output over-voltage, under-voltage, and short-circuit.
Three-phase bridge power modules EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has announced the new 130, 160 and 300 A three-phase bridge power modules, which deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.
Read more...ST and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing tech Altron Arrow
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
STMicroelectronics and Soitec have announced the next stage of the cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec’s SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months.
Read more...100 W wireless power receiver EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has announced a wireless power receiver, with the industry’s highest available power rating of 100 W.
Read more...MA series motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Power Electronics / Power Management
NewElec’s MA series motor protection relay can be used as either a standalone electronic motor protection relay or as part of an automation network process communicating to a PLC.
Read more...A comprehensive, power-efficient network solution Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
AAEON has released its newest and most sophisticated addition to the rackmount network application range. The FWS-7541, powered by an Intel Xeon D-1700 processor, offers Xeon-level performance while maintaining an efficient use of power.
Read more...Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.