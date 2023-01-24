Webinar: Edge IoT application development with Bluetooth 5.2 SoCs

23 November 2022 News

This webinar will explore Infineon's newly released AIROC CYW20820, and CYW20819 Bluetooth and Bluetooth LE SoCs that are Bluetooth 5.2 core specification-compliant for IoT applications.

These devices are designed to support the entire spectrum of Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy use cases including home automation, sensors (medical, home, security, and industrial), lighting, Bluetooth Mesh, or any Bluetooth connected IoT application.

This webinar will also showcase how to improve time-to-market development with a demonstration of the AIROC Bluetooth SDK capabilities inherent in Infineon’s ModusToolbox software and tools.

Date: Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Time: 17:00 CAT

To register for the webinar, visit http://bitly.ws/yWSX





