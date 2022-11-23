Fluke launches high-performance multi-product calibrator

FThe 5560A is a new class of multi-product calibrator which caters for new and inexperienced workers joining the calibration business without much training. The key benefits of the 5560A are minimal training requirements and reduced maintenance. The instrument also provides the ability to calibrate a wider range of equipment using a single calibrator.
Key features of the 5560A include a large 7-inch display with intuitive touchscreen for ease of use, Visual Connection Management terminals, and an optional accessory that allows for efficient digital multimeter (DMM) calibration with minimal or no lead changes.
Using Fluke’s MET/CAL Calibration Management Software, the rugged and portable calibrator can also be fully automated, simplifying repetitive calibration procedures.
Cordless, compact, clever RS Components (SA)
Test & Measurement
Dressed in the distinctive red and yellow of other insulated tools, Panasonic’s lightweight, Li-ion powered screwdriver is the right choice when working on live circuits.
Read more...Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.
Read more...Industrial humidity and temperature sensor Electrocomp
Test & Measurement
Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.
Read more...Advantages of 60 GHz radar over PIR Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
Radar is a powerful, cost-effective replacement for conventional PIR sensors, and Infineon’s Xensiv 60 GHz radar chip is here to revolutionise motion detection.
Read more...Multi-functional 4 GHz spectrum analyser Coral-i Solutions
Test & Measurement
Anritsu has introduced the Field Master MS2080A, a multi-functional spectrum analyser covering a range from 9 kHz to 4 GHz that combines nine instruments in a single package.
Read more...Small dry wells for big field applications Comtest
Test & Measurement
The Fluke 914x Series Field Metrology Wells extend high performance to the industrial process environment by maximising portability, speed and functionality while maintaining metrology performance.
Read more...XENSIV PAS CO2 evaluation kit EBV Electrolink
Test & Measurement
Infineon has released the evaluation kit for indoor air quality measurement of CO2 levels using the XENSIV PAS CO2 sensor, which is based on the photoacoustic spectroscopy (PAS) concept.