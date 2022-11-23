Fluke launches high-performance multi-product calibrator

23 November 2022 Test & Measurement

FThe 5560A is a new class of multi-product calibrator which caters for new and inexperienced workers joining the calibration business without much training. The key benefits of the 5560A are minimal training requirements and reduced maintenance. The instrument also provides the ability to calibrate a wider range of equipment using a single calibrator.

Key features of the 5560A include a large 7-inch display with intuitive touchscreen for ease of use, Visual Connection Management terminals, and an optional accessory that allows for efficient digital multimeter (DMM) calibration with minimal or no lead changes.

Using Fluke’s MET/CAL Calibration Management Software, the rugged and portable calibrator can also be fully automated, simplifying repetitive calibration procedures.

Credit(s)

Comtest





