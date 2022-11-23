OMRON helps deliver first HERO21 sanitisation robots in SA

23 November 2022 News

Patient and healthcare worker safety in South African hospitals is set to reach a new level of excellence with the launch of the revolutionary HERO21 robotic sanitisation system. The first two units have been installed at Polokwane Provincial Hospital.

The HERO21 is used in medical environments and other industries to disinfect rooms, protect employees, and significantly reduce the risk of infections. The robotic system was developed by German company ICA Health, endorsed by Ruhr University Bochum and global electronics group OMRON Corporation. OMRON is responsible for the production of the robotics components, which are supported by its South African operation.

Conventional disinfection methods in hospitals, such as wiping and scrubbing, are often inadequate and can even promote germ resistance. UVC radiation destroys all pathogens, including bacteria and viruses, in the targeted environment. Because UVC radiation is effective on its own, the HERO21 robot is a dry, chemical-free system.

