New KD50 motor protection relay

23 November 2022 Circuit & System Protection

NewElec has released the KD50 motor protection relay, a locally designed and manufactured low-voltage relay for the protection of conveyors, compressors, crushers, fans and pump motors. Easy to setup via an MMI or using a computer with free setup software, the user selectable settings are easy to configure.

Dry run or minimum load setting guards against cavitation in pumps, which can occur when there is no product present.

Thermal overload, earth insulation lockout, earth leakage and short-circuit protection, along with frequency and power factor measurement, are some of the features available in this relay. When combined with the 2000 event records and 60 last fault records, this relay is elevated to a world-class motor protection relay.

