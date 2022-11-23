IPC APEX Expo 2023

23 November 2022 News

Discover the newest innovations and hear from the best minds in the electronics manufacturing industry. IPC APEX EXPO 2023 is the industry’s largest event in North America, featuring a world-class trade show, cutting-edge technical conference, professional development courses taught by industry experts, non-stop networking, and more.

This year IPC APEX Expo takes places in San Diego, California, from 21 to 26 January.

Attend the expo to experience the largest show floor in North America for the electronics manufacturing industry. Attendees will be able to advance their skills with the latest professional development courses and technical conference presentations.

This year IPC E-TEXTILES 2023 will be co-located at IPC APEX EXPO for the first time, bringing textiles manufacturing together with electronic manufacturing under the same banner.

For more information visit www.ipcapexexpo.org





