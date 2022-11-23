IPC APEX Expo 2023
23 November 2022
News
Discover the newest innovations and hear from the best minds in the electronics manufacturing industry. IPC APEX EXPO 2023 is the industry’s largest event in North America, featuring a world-class trade show, cutting-edge technical conference, professional development courses taught by industry experts, non-stop networking, and more.
This year IPC APEX Expo takes places in San Diego, California, from 21 to 26 January.
Attend the expo to experience the largest show floor in North America for the electronics manufacturing industry. Attendees will be able to advance their skills with the latest professional development courses and technical conference presentations.
This year IPC E-TEXTILES 2023 will be co-located at IPC APEX EXPO for the first time, bringing textiles manufacturing together with electronic manufacturing under the same banner.
For more information visit www.ipcapexexpo.org
Further reading:
Tech Talks: Wi-Fi series
News
Silicon Labs is bringing Tech Talks back for 2023. The first in this series titled ‘Wi-Fi 6 benefits for IoT applications’ will take place on Thursday, 2 February.
Read more...
Cleaning and cleanliness virtual workshop
News
Tolerance for residues on circuit assemblies has been steadily declining over the past few years. This is due to many factors, including miniaturisation, low standoff components, and the introduction of electronic assemblies into harsh environments.
Read more...
Flux-cored wire earns new product award
Techmet
News
Indium Corporation has earned the Circuits Assembly New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for its flux-cored wire, CW-818.
Read more...
Webinar: How to monitor, debug and update using Memfault’s platform
News
Developing secure, low-power, feature-rich IoT products is a complex process for many developers. Infineon has partnered with Memfault to help developers working on the Arm-based microprocessors alleviate this pain by utilising their IoT reliability platform.
Read more...
Quectel’s January masterclasses
News
Quectel’s Masterclasses this month examine two essential topics: how to develop applications with QuecOpen, and considerations for IoT antenna integration.
Read more...
MeerKAT team receives RAS group achievement award
News
The Royal Astronomical Society’s group achievement award for 2023 has gone to the team behind SKA precursor instrument MeerKAT.
Read more...
2022 recipients of GSA’s annual awards
News
The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) recently celebrated the achievements of remarkable individuals and exceptional semiconductor companies at its annual GSA Awards Ceremony gala.
Read more...
Webinar: Edge IoT application development with Bluetooth 5.2 SoCs
News
This webinar will explore Infineon's newly released AIROC CYW20820, and CYW20819 Bluetooth and Bluetooth LE SoCs that are Bluetooth 5.2 core specification-compliant for IoT applications.
Read more...
OMRON helps deliver first HERO21 sanitisation robots in SA
Omron Electronics
News
Patient and healthcare worker safety in South African hospitals is set to reach a new level of excellence with the launch of the revolutionary HERO21 robotic sanitisation system.
Read more...
Webinar: Getting started with embedded Linux security
News
This webinar examines some of the main features and tools which can be used to make your embedded Linux system more secure.
Read more...