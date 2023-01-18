Webinar: Getting started with embedded Linux security

23 November 2022 News

This webinar examines some of the main features and tools which can be used to make your embedded Linux system more secure, including how features of the compiler, kernel, and Linux user space can be used to satisfy the requirements of one of the main security standards used for consumer electronic devices.

The AMD Xilinx Versal ACAP will be used as an example to introduce hardware features SoC vendors provide to increase security.

This webinar is presented by AMD’s authorised training provider, Doulos, with the following topics covered:

• Introduction to security.

• Tools and secure compilation.

• Securing the Linux system.

• Securing the kernel.

• Hardening the boot process.

• Vendor support for security.

Date: Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Time: 11:00 CAT

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/yWZM





