New entry-level 32-bit MCU family

STMicroelectronics has released a new family of low-cost, entry-level MCUs for use in cost-sensitive applications. The STM32C0 series is ST’s most affordable 32-bit MCU, that does not skimp on performance. The family of devices has a consistent pinout with the STM32G0 family and shares the same technological platform.
The STM32C0 family brings up the rear of ST’s mainstream MCUs and features a 48 MHz Cortex M0+ core. The microcontrollers are a perfect fit for applications typically served by 8- and 16-bit MCUs like controlling household appliances (fridges, ovens), industrial pumps, fan control, intelligent circuit breakers, smoke detectors and alarms, and PC peripherals.
Being the most cost-effective STM32 MCU in the line-up allows for a reduced BOM. The MCUs are available in packages down to 3 x 3 mm 20-pin QFN. Few surrounding components are needed as the devices incorporate an accurate internal high-speed clock, and require only one power supply pair for operation.
The MCUs exhibit low-power modes for better efficiency, consuming only 8 µA during standby which has an associated wake-up time of 23 µs. Running at full speed requires a power consumption of 80 µA/MHz.
45 W USB PD reference design
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has released a reference design for a 45 W USB Type-C power supply which has an output from 5 to 20 V DC.
ST and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing tech
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
STMicroelectronics and Soitec have announced the next stage of the cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec's SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months.
TDK introduces a high-speed TMR front-end IC
DSP, Micros & Memory
TDK Corporation has complemented its existing TMR sensor portfolio with the new Micronas signal-conditioning IC, ASA 2310, for high-speed automotive and industrial electric motor applications.
A comprehensive, power-efficient network solution
Computer/Embedded Technology
AAEON has released its newest and most sophisticated addition to the rackmount network application range. The FWS-7541, powered by an Intel Xeon D-1700 processor, offers Xeon-level performance while maintaining an efficient use of power.
Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor
Test & Measurement
Infineon's first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.
Advantages of 60 GHz radar over PIR
Test & Measurement
Radar is a powerful, cost-effective replacement for conventional PIR sensors, and Infineon's Xensiv 60 GHz radar chip is here to revolutionise motion detection.