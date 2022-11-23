New entry-level 32-bit MCU family

23 November 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronics has released a new family of low-cost, entry-level MCUs for use in cost-sensitive applications. The STM32C0 series is ST’s most affordable 32-bit MCU, that does not skimp on performance. The family of devices has a consistent pinout with the STM32G0 family and shares the same technological platform.

The STM32C0 family brings up the rear of ST’s mainstream MCUs and features a 48 MHz Cortex M0+ core. The microcontrollers are a perfect fit for applications typically served by 8- and 16-bit MCUs like controlling household appliances (fridges, ovens), industrial pumps, fan control, intelligent circuit breakers, smoke detectors and alarms, and PC peripherals.

Being the most cost-effective STM32 MCU in the line-up allows for a reduced BOM. The MCUs are available in packages down to 3 x 3 mm 20-pin QFN. Few surrounding components are needed as the devices incorporate an accurate internal high-speed clock, and require only one power supply pair for operation.

The MCUs exhibit low-power modes for better efficiency, consuming only 8 µA during standby which has an associated wake-up time of 23 µs. Running at full speed requires a power consumption of 80 µA/MHz.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





