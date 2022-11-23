Webinar: How to monitor, debug and update using Memfault’s platform

23 November 2022 News

Developing secure, low-power, feature-rich IoT products is a complex process for many developers. Infineon has partnered with Memfault to help developers working on the Arm-based microprocessors alleviate this pain by utilising their IoT reliability platform.

Join the Infineon partner webinar to see how you can use ModusToolbox to easily integrate Memfault's platform, enabling you to understand how your embedded devices are working, why they aren't working, and the impacts of device updates.

Date: Thursday, 2 February 2023

Time: 18:00 CAT

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/z9iE or www.infineon.com





