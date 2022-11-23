Webinar: How to monitor, debug and update using Memfault’s platform
23 November 2022
News
Developing secure, low-power, feature-rich IoT products is a complex process for many developers. Infineon has partnered with Memfault to help developers working on the Arm-based microprocessors alleviate this pain by utilising their IoT reliability platform.
Join the Infineon partner webinar to see how you can use ModusToolbox to easily integrate Memfault's platform, enabling you to understand how your embedded devices are working, why they aren't working, and the impacts of device updates.
Date: Thursday, 2 February 2023
Time: 18:00 CAT
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/z9iE or www.infineon.com
Further reading:
Flux-cored wire earns new product award
Techmet
News
Indium Corporation has earned the Circuits Assembly New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for its flux-cored wire, CW-818.
Read more...
Quectel’s January masterclasses
News
Quectel’s Masterclasses this month examine two essential topics: how to develop applications with QuecOpen, and considerations for IoT antenna integration.
Read more...
MeerKAT team receives RAS group achievement award
News
The Royal Astronomical Society’s group achievement award for 2023 has gone to the team behind SKA precursor instrument MeerKAT.
Read more...
2022 recipients of GSA’s annual awards
News
The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) recently celebrated the achievements of remarkable individuals and exceptional semiconductor companies at its annual GSA Awards Ceremony gala.
Read more...
Webinar: Edge IoT application development with Bluetooth 5.2 SoCs
News
This webinar will explore Infineon's newly released AIROC CYW20820, and CYW20819 Bluetooth and Bluetooth LE SoCs that are Bluetooth 5.2 core specification-compliant for IoT applications.
Read more...
OMRON helps deliver first HERO21 sanitisation robots in SA
Omron Electronics
News
Patient and healthcare worker safety in South African hospitals is set to reach a new level of excellence with the launch of the revolutionary HERO21 robotic sanitisation system.
Read more...
IPC APEX Expo 2023
News
Discover the newest innovations and hear from the best minds in the electronics manufacturing industry.
Read more...
Webinar: Getting started with embedded Linux security
News
This webinar examines some of the main features and tools which can be used to make your embedded Linux system more secure.
Read more...
Webinar: ML-based radar processing
News
Gain insights into embedded ML pre-processing software and see the latest available technology in ML-based detections from radar signals.
Read more...
Indium to present at SMTA Pan Pacific
News
Indium Corporation will share a variety of presentations on insightful topics ranging from artificial intelligence, the capability of gallium, and advanced materials, at the SMTA Pan Pacific Microelectronics Symposium.
Read more...