Quectel’s January masterclasses

23 November 2022 News

Quectel has confirmed the topics of its expert-led webinars for January 2023. January’s Masterclasses examine two essential topics: how to develop applications with QuecOpen, and considerations for IoT antenna integration.

The first webinar explains how QuecOpen can be used to develop applications with a cellular module processor, enabling end users to add functionality to their own devices that run alongside standard Quectel module processes. The second examines various materials, mechanical components, and environmental conditions to consider when integrating antennas with an IoT device.

QuecOpen: developing applications with a cellular module processor will take place on 26 January 2023, starting at 19:00 CAT.

IoT antennas: mechanical and environmental considerations will take place on 30 January 2023, starting at 18:00 CAT.

For more information visit https://www.quectel.com/masterclass-events#registration





