Microchip launches radiation-tolerant power management

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The commercialisation of the Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) region is transforming space exploration and satellite communication at roughly 1900 kilometres above Earth. For satellites to successfully operate it is essential to select components that can withstand the harsh space environment. Building on its existing radiation-tolerant portfolio, Microchip has announced the introduction of its first commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) rad-tolerant power device with the MIC69303RT 3A Low-Dropout (LDO) voltage regulator.

The new high-current, low-voltage MIC69303RT is a power management solution targeting LEO and other space applications. Operating from a single low-voltage supply of 1,65 to 5,5 volts, the device can supply output voltages as low as 0,5 V at high currents, offering high precision and ultra-low dropout voltages of 500 mV under extreme conditions. The MIC69303RT is a companion power source solution for Microchip’s radiation-tolerant space-qualified microcontrollers such as the SAM71Q21RT and PolarFire FPGAs including the RTPF500TLS.

Designed for harsh aerospace applications, the MIC69303RT can operate in temperature ranges from -55 to 125°C. It is offered in 8-pin and 10-pin package configurations. The low noise of the output is critical to sensitive RF circuits, post regulation of switching power supplies and industrial power applications.

