Microchip launches radiation-tolerant power management

The commercialisation of the Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) region is transforming space exploration and satellite communication at roughly 1900 kilometres above Earth. For satellites to successfully operate it is essential to select components that can withstand the harsh space environment. Building on its existing radiation-tolerant portfolio, Microchip has announced the introduction of its first commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) rad-tolerant power device with the MIC69303RT 3A Low-Dropout (LDO) voltage regulator.
The new high-current, low-voltage MIC69303RT is a power management solution targeting LEO and other space applications. Operating from a single low-voltage supply of 1,65 to 5,5 volts, the device can supply output voltages as low as 0,5 V at high currents, offering high precision and ultra-low dropout voltages of 500 mV under extreme conditions. The MIC69303RT is a companion power source solution for Microchip’s radiation-tolerant space-qualified microcontrollers such as the SAM71Q21RT and PolarFire FPGAs including the RTPF500TLS.
Designed for harsh aerospace applications, the MIC69303RT can operate in temperature ranges from -55 to 125°C. It is offered in 8-pin and 10-pin package configurations. The low noise of the output is critical to sensitive RF circuits, post regulation of switching power supplies and industrial power applications.
Switch easily to the new USB-C standard EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Many products still use the older legacy barrel connector to provide power. With the laws that govern products being updated to include the USB-C connector for power, these older designs need to be renewed to include this newer connector.
Read more...Video: The future of GaN-based USB charging EBV Electrolink
Multimedia, Videos
Infineon’s CoolGaN SG HEMT 100 V enables high power density in a smaller size and lighter weight than its predecessors. Powering all devices needing 5 to 48 V with a single charger small enough to fit into a pocket, is becoming a reality.
Read more...PMIC to simplify system design RF Design
Power Electronics / Power Management
Nordic Semiconductor has announced its plan to release a third Power Management IC (PMIC) in mid-2023 to expand its PMIC portfolio.
Read more...45 W USB PD reference design Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has released a reference design for a 45 W USB Type-C power supply which has an output from 5 to 20 V DC.
Read more...Three-phase bridge power modules EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has announced the new 130, 160 and 300 A three-phase bridge power modules, which deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.
Read more...100 W wireless power receiver EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has announced a wireless power receiver, with the industry’s highest available power rating of 100 W.
Read more...MA series motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Power Electronics / Power Management
NewElec’s MA series motor protection relay can be used as either a standalone electronic motor protection relay or as part of an automation network process communicating to a PLC.
Read more...Industrial smart sensor kit EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The kit consists of the STEVAL-IOD004V1 main board, the STLINK-V3MINI programmer and debugger tool, a 14-pin flat cable, and an M8 to M12 standard industrial connector adaptor.