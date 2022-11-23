2022 recipients of GSA’s annual awards

23 November 2022 News

The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) recently celebrated the achievements of remarkable individuals and exceptional semiconductor companies at its annual GSA Awards Ceremony gala. Join us in congratulating this year’s recipients.

Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award

The GSA’s most prestigious award recognises individuals, such as its namesake, Dr. Morris Chang, for their exceptional contributions to drive the development, innovation, growth, and long-term opportunities for the semiconductor industry. This year’s recipient is Steve Sanghi, executive chair of Microchip Technology.

Rising Women of Influence Award

This award recognises and profiles the next generation of women leaders in the semiconductor industry who are believed to be rising to top executive roles within their organisations. This year’s award was presented to Caixia Jiang, corporate vice president, software development at AMD.

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award

Achieving Greater than $5 Billion in Annual Sales – AMD

Achieving $1 Billion to $5 Billion in Annual Sales – Qorvo

Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales – Lattice Semiconductor

Achieving $100 Million to $500 Million in Annual Sales – Ambarella

Most Respected Private Company Award:

SiFive

Start-Up to Watch

GSA’s Private Awards Committee, comprising successful executives, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists, chose the winner by identifying a promising start-up that has demonstrated the potential to positively change its market or the industry through innovation and market application. The winner of this award is Syntiant Corp.

Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company

STMicroelectronics

This year’s in-person ceremony was attended by nearly 1500 global executives in the semiconductor and technology industries.

