DC to 50 GHz RF attenuator

23 November 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ATN03-0050CSP1 from Marki Microwave is an RF attenuator MMIC that operates from DC to 50 GHz. This 3 dB attenuator can handle an input power of 1 W and has an insertion loss of less than 2,85 dB.

The attenuator is built using GaAs MMIC technology, and is available in a surface-mount chip-scale (CSP1) package that measures 1,5 x 1,5 x 0,9 mm . This surface mount package has a VSWR of 1,20:1. Insertion loss is between 2 and 2,85 dB and the chip has an operating temperature of -65 to 100°C.

The attenuator can be used for amplitude matching, precision characterisation, and high channel count systems. Typical applications include test and measurement, airborne, and 5G.

Credit(s)

RF Design





