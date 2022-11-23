Categories

Computer/Embedded Technology



Scripting language simplifies hardware and software automation

23 November 2022

IO Ninja is an all-in-one terminal emulator, sniffer, protocol analyser, and I/O monitor. Its capabilities have made it an indispensable tool for network security experts, system administrators, developers, and many other tech industry professionals.

One of IO Ninja's most powerful features is scripting. Powered by the next-generation Jancy language, scripting facilitates test automation and verification for software and hardware. Scripting simplifies creating test logs and statistics and automating tasks, helping develop test architectures and implement verification plans for complete end-to-end (E2E) testing.

Jancy requires no building and features high binary- and source-level compatibility with the C programming language. This boosts the effectiveness of application-script interactions and, in most cases, even allows one to copy/paste C code directly.


