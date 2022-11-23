Scripting language simplifies hardware and software automation

IO Ninja is an all-in-one terminal emulator, sniffer, protocol analyser, and I/O monitor. Its capabilities have made it an indispensable tool for network security experts, system administrators, developers, and many other tech industry professionals.
One of IO Ninja's most powerful features is scripting. Powered by the next-generation Jancy language, scripting facilitates test automation and verification for software and hardware. Scripting simplifies creating test logs and statistics and automating tasks, helping develop test architectures and implement verification plans for complete end-to-end (E2E) testing.
Jancy requires no building and features high binary- and source-level compatibility with the C programming language. This boosts the effectiveness of application-script interactions and, in most cases, even allows one to copy/paste C code directly.
12th generation power with a sophisticated edge system Altron Arrow
Packing the power-efficient multicore architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron processors, onboard LPDDR5, and AI module support into a compact edge system, the UP Xtreme is suitable for AI applications in healthcare, industrial processes, and transport management.
PMIC to simplify system design RF Design
Nordic Semiconductor has announced its plan to release a third Power Management IC (PMIC) in mid-2023 to expand its PMIC portfolio.
A comprehensive, power-efficient network solution Altron Arrow
AAEON has released its newest and most sophisticated addition to the rackmount network application range. The FWS-7541, powered by an Intel Xeon D-1700 processor, offers Xeon-level performance while maintaining an efficient use of power.
Fanless AIoT video analytics platform Rugged Interconnect Technologies
AI is accelerating the digital transformation of the railway industry to improve operational efficiency, deliver smarter and safer customer services, and create new business opportunities.
VIA launches ruggedised intelligent edge system Centurion Micro Electronics
VIA Technologies has announced the launch of the ruggedised VIA AMOS-3007 for the most demanding Industrial IoT use cases, ranging from equipment monitoring and process automation to rich data visualisation and facilities management.
A perfect match: Cloud-based positioning and LoRaWAN RF Design
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox’s cloud-based positioning solution, M10 + CloudLocate, makes a perfect match for use with LoRaWAN. This combination allows for best-in-class synergy between GNSS technology and long-range wireless
Adjustable earth leakage relay NewElec Pretoria
Newelec’s protection relay has an RS232 interface allowing customers to configure output trip relay options including latching or non-latching main trip contact, fail-safe or non-fail-safe options, and 110 to 220 V or 380 to 525 V AC auxiliary supply voltages.
New SWaP-optimised rugged computing unit Rugged Interconnect Technologies
North Atlantic Industries has introduced the NIU3E rugged nano interface unit, which is a SWaP-optimised computer with self-contained processing, Ethernet switching and a multifunction I/O system.