PMIC to simplify system design

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The latest addition to Nordic’s PMIC portfolio, the nPM1300 PMIC simplifies system design by integrating essential functions required for Bluetooth Low Energy embedded designs, while supporting longer run times and efficient battery charging.

The nPM1300 expands the company’s PMIC offering by adding support for both charging of larger batteries and four regulated power rails. The nPM1300 will be optimised for efficiency and compact size (3,1 x 2,4 mm WL-CSP or 5 x 5 mm QFN) . The IC is digitally configurable through an I2C-compatible Two Wire Interface (TWI). The digital interface provides access to several system management functions that are usually implemented as discrete functions in Bluetooth LE-embedded designs, such as hard reset, battery fuel gauge, system-level watchdog, power loss warning, and recovery from failed boot.

The nPM1300 is designed to provide highly efficient power regulation for Nordic’s nRF52 and nRF53 series advanced wireless multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs). The PMIC’s four regulated power rails and battery charger make it ideal for compact and advanced IoT products based on, for example, an nRF5340 SoC host and multiple peripheral functions such as sensors. Examples include advanced wearables and portable medical applications.

The nPM1300 PMIC operates from an external power supply of 4,0 to 5,5 V and can operate from a battery voltage down to 2,4 V. Two power rails are regulated by separate DC/DC buck converters that are configurable between 1,0 and 3,3 V and up to 200 mA maximum current. The other two power rails operate as load switches – switching currents of up to 100 mA from external sources – but can also perform as low drop out (LDO) voltage converters when powered directly by the nPM1300. When operating as LDOs, these power rail outputs are configurable between 1,0 and 3,3 V with a maximum output current of 50 mA. The unregulated input voltage is also available as an output from the nPM1300.

The nPM1300 charges single-cell Li-ion, Li-Pol, and LiFePO4 batteries with a linear charging module that supports up to 800 mA charge current. The termination voltage is programmable from 3,5 to 4,45 V. The battery charger features automatic thermal regulation with programmable maximum chip temperature during charging to enable simple thermal management that can be adapted to any system requirement.

