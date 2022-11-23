Categories

New AEC-Q101 qualified TVS in MicroSMP package

23 November 2022 Passive Components

Vishay has expanded its portfolio of TVS protection diodes with the compact MicroSMP (DO-219AD) package. These new parts meet stringent Vishay automotive grade standards and are available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

With a typical height of only 0,65 mm, the components have a very low profile and are ideal for automated placement onto PCBs during manufacturing. The diodes have an oxide planar chip junction and feature unidirectional polarity only.

They have a peak pulse power of 150 W (10/1000 µs) and an ESD capability of 15 kV in air and 8 kV on contact.

Typical applications include protection of sensitive ICs, MOSFETs and signal lines of sensor units against voltage transients induced by inductive load switching and lighting.


