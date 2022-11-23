New AEC-Q101 qualified TVS in MicroSMP package

Vishay has expanded its portfolio of TVS protection diodes with the compact MicroSMP (DO-219AD) package. These new parts meet stringent Vishay automotive grade standards and are available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions.
With a typical height of only 0,65 mm, the components have a very low profile and are ideal for automated placement onto PCBs during manufacturing. The diodes have an oxide planar chip junction and feature unidirectional polarity only.
They have a peak pulse power of 150 W (10/1000 µs) and an ESD capability of 15 kV in air and 8 kV on contact.
Typical applications include protection of sensitive ICs, MOSFETs and signal lines of sensor units against voltage transients induced by inductive load switching and lighting.
12th generation power with a sophisticated edge system Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
Packing the power-efficient multicore architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron processors, onboard LPDDR5, and AI module support into a compact edge system, the UP Xtreme is suitable for AI applications in healthcare, industrial processes, and transport management.
Automotive-grade multilayer ceramic capacitors Avnet Abacus
Passive Components
Available in a capacitance range of 0,2 pF to 470 uF, and a voltage range of 4 V to 630 V, these MLCCs feature greater reliability by improving the electrode material and plating, solderability and heat resistance characteristics.
New entry-level 32-bit MCU family Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released a new family of low-cost, entry-level MCUs for use in cost-sensitive applications that do not skimp on performance.
45 W USB PD reference design Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has released a reference design for a 45 W USB Type-C power supply which has an output from 5 to 20 V DC.
ST and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing tech Altron Arrow
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
STMicroelectronics and Soitec have announced the next stage of the cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec’s SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months.
New electrolytic capacitor series RS Components (SA)
Passive Components
Vishay has announced its latest screw-terminal aluminium electrolytic capacitors, which offer high CV values in dimensions smaller than previous-generation solutions.