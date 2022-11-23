Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



Switch easily to the new USB-C standard

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Many products still use the older legacy barrel connector to provide power. With the laws that govern products being updated to include the USB-C connector for power, these older designs need to be renewed to include this newer connector.

Infineon has an easy solution to help with the upgrade process. Its EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is a portfolio of highly-integrated USB-C port controllers that can provide power to electronic devices of up to 100 W. This is more than enough to power most devices and enough power to charge batteries for those devices that require more power when operating, for example, a cordless drilling machine.

Key features of the EZ-PD BCR family:

• Compliant with the latest USB Type-C and USB PD standards.

• Provides quick conversion of devices to be powered via the USB-C connector.

• Few external components are required for a design to be realised.

• No firmware development is required.

An evaluation kit, EZ-PD BCR Plus CY4534 is also available.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: saro.murabito@ebv.com
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


