Switch easily to the new USB-C standard

Many products still use the older legacy barrel connector to provide power. With the laws that govern products being updated to include the USB-C connector for power, these older designs need to be renewed to include this newer connector.
Infineon has an easy solution to help with the upgrade process. Its EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is a portfolio of highly-integrated USB-C port controllers that can provide power to electronic devices of up to 100 W. This is more than enough to power most devices and enough power to charge batteries for those devices that require more power when operating, for example, a cordless drilling machine.
Key features of the EZ-PD BCR family:
• Compliant with the latest USB Type-C and USB PD standards.
• Provides quick conversion of devices to be powered via the USB-C connector.
• Few external components are required for a design to be realised.
• No firmware development is required.
An evaluation kit, EZ-PD BCR Plus CY4534 is also available.
Automotive functional safety EBV Electrolink
Circuit & System Protection
Safety is a prime consideration in all vehicles, and a primary driver for greater automation, thereby removing reliance on the leading cause of accidents – the driver.
Read more...Powering the decarbonisation journey EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
As carbon emissions continue to rise, the spotlight is clearly shining on the transportation sector – with its 28% share of global carbon emissions.
Read more...Video: The future of GaN-based USB charging EBV Electrolink
Multimedia, Videos
Infineon’s CoolGaN SG HEMT 100 V enables high power density in a smaller size and lighter weight than its predecessors. Powering all devices needing 5 to 48 V with a single charger small enough to fit into a pocket, is becoming a reality.
Read more...PMIC to simplify system design RF Design
Power Electronics / Power Management
Nordic Semiconductor has announced its plan to release a third Power Management IC (PMIC) in mid-2023 to expand its PMIC portfolio.
Read more...Microchip launches radiation-tolerant power management EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The device, targeting low-earth orbit space applications, allows space system developers to quickly develop prototypes and final designs for the power management system with a radiation-tolerant device based on a familiar plastic COTS device.
Read more...45 W USB PD reference design Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has released a reference design for a 45 W USB Type-C power supply which has an output from 5 to 20 V DC.
Read more...Three-phase bridge power modules EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has announced the new 130, 160 and 300 A three-phase bridge power modules, which deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.
Read more...100 W wireless power receiver EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has announced a wireless power receiver, with the industry’s highest available power rating of 100 W.
Read more...MA series motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Power Electronics / Power Management
NewElec’s MA series motor protection relay can be used as either a standalone electronic motor protection relay or as part of an automation network process communicating to a PLC.