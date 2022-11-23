Cordless, compact, clever

Panasonic has now entered the market for insulated tools by releasing its lightweight, Li-ion powered screwdriver. Dressed in the distinctive red and yellow like other insulated products, this tool is the right choice for working on machinery or devices that cannot be easily or entirely separated from electric circuits.
The EYED11SA is only 145 mm long, and weighs just 220 g. The tool is designed for single-handed operation – the buttons for forward or reverse mode are easy to reach and the same applies to the switch between run-down driving and manual tightening.
The Li-Ion battery is simply charged via a USB-C connection, and offers sufficient capacity for completing most applications: after 45 minutes of rapid charging, the battery has enough power for around 600 M3x5 metal screws.
The tool comes with an extensively tested double housing structure. The same applies for the switch structure where the switch itself is rubber protected. The bit receptacle is also sheathed using the same highly durable insulation material.
