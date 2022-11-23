Rugged class A/AB power amplifier

23 November 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Exodus AMP2065E-LC is a rugged EMC class A/AB power amplifier. This device features a linear solid-state design for all modulations and industry standards.

The amplifier operates over the frequency range from 6 to 18 GHz and produces greater than 500 W with a minimum 57 dB gain. The device exhibits excellent flatness over the range.

Optional monitoring parameters for forward and reflected power values, VSWR, voltage, current and temperature sensing, are available to increase the device’s reliability. Designed for replacing aging TWT technology, the amplifier is housed in a 12U-chassis and uses Exodus’ Quiet-Cool technology to allow it to be used in a low-noise environment.

