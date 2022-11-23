Rugged class A/AB power amplifier

The Exodus AMP2065E-LC is a rugged EMC class A/AB power amplifier. This device features a linear solid-state design for all modulations and industry standards.
The amplifier operates over the frequency range from 6 to 18 GHz and produces greater than 500 W with a minimum 57 dB gain. The device exhibits excellent flatness over the range.
Optional monitoring parameters for forward and reflected power values, VSWR, voltage, current and temperature sensing, are available to increase the device’s reliability. Designed for replacing aging TWT technology, the amplifier is housed in a 12U-chassis and uses Exodus’ Quiet-Cool technology to allow it to be used in a low-noise environment.
DC to 50 GHz RF attenuator RF Design
The ATN03-0050CSP1 from Marki Microwave is an RF attenuator MMIC that operates from DC to 50 GHz.
Anritsu facilitates 5G mmWave rollout
Anritsu has developed the new compact antenna test range Anechoic Chamber 2 MA8172B configuration for its new radio RF conformance test system ME7873NR to support 5G mmWave 2 Angle of Arrival radio resource management tests.
Industrial smart sensor kit
The kit consists of the STEVAL-IOD004V1 main board, the STLINK-V3MINI programmer and debugger tool, a 14-pin flat cable, and an M8 to M12 standard industrial connector adaptor.
Quectel's new generation LTE smart modules
The SC200E series delivers superior performance in LTE connectivity, multimedia functions and support for long-lifespan IoT deployments, making it ideal for both industrial and consumer applications.
Multi-band NB-IoT module
The SIM7022 from SIMCom Wireless Solutions is a multi-band NB-IoT module in a surface mount package, designed for applications that require low latency and low data throughput communications.
A perfect match: Cloud-based positioning and LoRaWAN
u-blox’s cloud-based positioning solution, M10 + CloudLocate, makes a perfect match for use with LoRaWAN. This combination allows for best-in-class synergy between GNSS technology and long-range wireless
New 450 MHz networks to accelerate utility services
As the world moves from 3G to 4G and the much-hyped 5G, there is talk of a different kind of network, using the very low-frequency networks around 450 MHz in Africa. These are wireless networks operating in the frequencies around 380 MHz, 410 MHz and 450 MHz.
A better way to prototype RF designs using X-Microwave
Prototyping RF designs with the X-Microwave modular system can dramatically reduce the time and resources needed to test an RF signal chain by enabling clean, modifiable, near-PCB prototypes through 60 GHz to be built and tested in a single afternoon.
ARC1 upgraded to NB-IoT and LTE-M
Keller was able to adapt the firmware and integrate the new transmission module after a short development cycle, and thanks to the upgrade, the ARC1 now has more communications options available.
New Poynting antenna enclosure
Poynting’s new EPNT-4 antenna enclosure not only houses 4x4 omni-directional antennas, but also provides space for the inclusion of a router directly underneath the antennas.