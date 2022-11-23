Categories

Automotive-grade multilayer ceramic capacitors

23 November 2022 Passive Components

Taiyo Yuden’s automotive-grade multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) are AEC-Q200 qualified, and geared for the latest designs in automotive body, chassis, powertrain, safety, and infotainment applications.

Available in a capacitance range of 0,2 pF to 470 uF, and a voltage range of 4 V to 630 V, these MLCCs feature greater reliability by improving the electrode material and plating, solderability and heat resistance characteristics.

Applications in industrial electronics and communication infrastructure will also benefit from utilising these high-reliability components for greater versatility.

Taiyo Yuden’s automotive-grade MLCCs are available in the following AEC-Q200 temperature ranges:

• Automotive Grade 1 (minimum -40 and maximum +125°C)

• Automotive Grade 3 (minimum -40 and maximum +85°C)


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: avnet-abacus-sales-southafrica@avnet.eu
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus/
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


