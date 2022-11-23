Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Multimedia, Videos



Print this page printer friendly version

Video: The future of GaN-based USB charging

23 November 2022 Multimedia, Videos

Ever wondered what the future of GaN-based USB charging looks like? Infineon’s CoolGaN SG HEMT 100 V for consumer devices may well feature in that future.

The device enables high power density in a smaller size and lighter weight than its predecessors. Powering all devices needing 5 to 48 V with a single charger small enough to fit into a pocket, is becoming a reality.

System application engineer, Gökhan Sen, and senior VP and GM, Richard Kunčič, discuss the future of GaN-based USB charging in the Infineon lab during a test of a 240 W demonstrator for USB 3.1’s extended power range. Visit http://bitly.ws/znyy to view the video discussion.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: saro.murabito@ebv.com
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Automotive functional safety
EBV Electrolink Circuit & System Protection
Safety is a prime consideration in all vehicles, and a primary driver for greater automation, thereby removing reliance on the leading cause of accidents – the driver.

Read more...
Powering the decarbonisation journey
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
As carbon emissions continue to rise, the spotlight is clearly shining on the transportation sector – with its 28% share of global carbon emissions.

Read more...
Switch easily to the new USB-C standard
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Many products still use the older legacy barrel connector to provide power. With the laws that govern products being updated to include the USB-C connector for power, these older designs need to be renewed to include this newer connector.

Read more...
Microchip launches radiation-tolerant power management
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
The device, targeting low-earth orbit space applications, allows space system developers to quickly develop prototypes and final designs for the power management system with a radiation-tolerant device based on a familiar plastic COTS device.

Read more...
Three-phase bridge power modules
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has announced the new 130, 160 and 300 A three-phase bridge power modules, which deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.

Read more...
100 W wireless power receiver
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has announced a wireless power receiver, with the industry’s highest available power rating of 100 W.

Read more...
Industrial smart sensor kit
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The kit consists of the STEVAL-IOD004V1 main board, the STLINK-V3MINI programmer and debugger tool, a 14-pin flat cable, and an M8 to M12 standard industrial connector adaptor.

Read more...
GreenChip synchronous rectifier controller
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
The TEA2093TS is a member of a new generation of synchronous rectifier (SR) controller ICs from NXP Semiconductors, suitable for switched-mode power supplies.

Read more...
Performance boost for SMPS and lighting
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced the 950 V CoolMOS PFD7 family, based on its superjunction MOSFET technology, which integrates an ultra-fast body diode.

Read more...
USB-C charging port controller SoC
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) controller is an ideal solution for replacing the legacy connectors with USB-C, enabling any device to be powered by a USB-C charger, thereby meeting the requirements of the EU common charger mandate.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved