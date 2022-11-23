Video: The future of GaN-based USB charging

23 November 2022 Multimedia, Videos

Ever wondered what the future of GaN-based USB charging looks like? Infineon’s CoolGaN SG HEMT 100 V for consumer devices may well feature in that future.

The device enables high power density in a smaller size and lighter weight than its predecessors. Powering all devices needing 5 to 48 V with a single charger small enough to fit into a pocket, is becoming a reality.

System application engineer, Gökhan Sen, and senior VP and GM, Richard Kunčič, discuss the future of GaN-based USB charging in the Infineon lab during a test of a 240 W demonstrator for USB 3.1’s extended power range. Visit http://bitly.ws/znyy to view the video discussion.

EBV Electrolink





