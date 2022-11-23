Video: The future of GaN-based USB charging

Ever wondered what the future of GaN-based USB charging looks like? Infineon’s CoolGaN SG HEMT 100 V for consumer devices may well feature in that future.
The device enables high power density in a smaller size and lighter weight than its predecessors. Powering all devices needing 5 to 48 V with a single charger small enough to fit into a pocket, is becoming a reality.
System application engineer, Gökhan Sen, and senior VP and GM, Richard Kunčič, discuss the future of GaN-based USB charging in the Infineon lab during a test of a 240 W demonstrator for USB 3.1’s extended power range. Visit http://bitly.ws/znyy to view the video discussion.
Automotive functional safety EBV Electrolink
Circuit & System Protection
Safety is a prime consideration in all vehicles, and a primary driver for greater automation, thereby removing reliance on the leading cause of accidents – the driver.
Read more...Powering the decarbonisation journey EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
As carbon emissions continue to rise, the spotlight is clearly shining on the transportation sector – with its 28% share of global carbon emissions.
Read more...Switch easily to the new USB-C standard EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Many products still use the older legacy barrel connector to provide power. With the laws that govern products being updated to include the USB-C connector for power, these older designs need to be renewed to include this newer connector.
Read more...Microchip launches radiation-tolerant power management EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The device, targeting low-earth orbit space applications, allows space system developers to quickly develop prototypes and final designs for the power management system with a radiation-tolerant device based on a familiar plastic COTS device.
Read more...Three-phase bridge power modules EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has announced the new 130, 160 and 300 A three-phase bridge power modules, which deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.
Read more...100 W wireless power receiver EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has announced a wireless power receiver, with the industry’s highest available power rating of 100 W.
Read more...Industrial smart sensor kit EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The kit consists of the STEVAL-IOD004V1 main board, the STLINK-V3MINI programmer and debugger tool, a 14-pin flat cable, and an M8 to M12 standard industrial connector adaptor.
Read more...USB-C charging port controller SoC EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) controller is an ideal solution for replacing the legacy connectors with USB-C, enabling any device to be powered by a USB-C charger, thereby meeting the requirements of the EU common charger mandate.