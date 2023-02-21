Cleaning and cleanliness virtual workshop

Tolerance for residues on circuit assemblies has been steadily declining over the past few years. This is due to many factors, including miniaturisation, low standoff components, and the introduction of electronic assemblies into harsh environments.

Silicon Labs is bringing Tech Talks back for 2023. The first in this series titled ‘Wi-Fi 6 benefits for IoT applications’ will take place on Thursday, 2 February.After having some time off over the Christmas period, without any deadlines to attend to, I managed get away to a bushveld hideaway. No cellular signal, no electricity, filtered water directly fromIndium Corporation has earned the Circuits Assembly New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for its flux-cored wire, CW-818.Developing secure, low-power, feature-rich IoT products is a complex process for many developers. Infineon has partnered with Memfault to help developers working on the Arm-based microprocessors alleviate this pain by utilising their IoT reliability platform.Quectel’s Masterclasses this month examine two essential topics: how to develop applications with QuecOpen, and considerations for IoT antenna integration.The Royal Astronomical Society’s group achievement award for 2023 has gone to the team behind SKA precursor instrument MeerKAT.The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) recently celebrated the achievements of remarkable individuals and exceptional semiconductor companies at its annual GSA Awards Ceremony gala.This webinar will explore Infineon's newly released AIROC CYW20820, and CYW20819 Bluetooth and Bluetooth LE SoCs that are Bluetooth 5.2 core specification-compliant for IoT applications.Patient and healthcare worker safety in South African hospitals is set to reach a new level of excellence with the launch of the revolutionary HERO21 robotic sanitisation system.Discover the newest innovations and hear from the best minds in the electronics manufacturing industry.