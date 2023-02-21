Cleaning and cleanliness virtual workshop
23 November 2022
News
Tolerance for residues on circuit assemblies has been steadily declining over the past few years. This is due to many factors, including miniaturisation, low standoff components, and the introduction of electronic assemblies into harsh environments.
Etek Europe will present the workshop, with specific presentations by Aqueous Technologies and Zestron High Precision Cleaning. Topics will include:
• Reasons for cleaning.
• Residue-related failure mechanisms.
• Equipment and chemical selection best practices.
• Environmental considerations.
• New IPC cleanliness testing standard.
• How reflow temperatures affect residues.
Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2023
Time: 9:00 to 12:00 CAT
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/zpSA
