Complete engineering solution for PCB assembly and test

Siemen’s Valor Process Preparation solution provides manufacturers with everything they need to run the manufacturing process accurately and efficiently, while saving costs. Valor Process Preparation offers a unique approach that creates a single, central database of all manufacturing process definitions (MPD) and engineering data, leveraging ODB++ Design and bill of materials (BOM) files.

Valor Process Preparation provides a single environment for all stages of the manufacturing process, including assembly, test, and inspection. Changes that are made during these stages are updated in a centralised location to make sure that data is always up to date. The change and revision management eliminates the need for manual, error-prone updates, which can cause inconsistency and reliability issues throughout the manufacturing process.

Manufacturing mistakes are reduced with a single data model that covers multiple processes and multi-vendor programming support. Built-in error checking, learning library, and profiles for each design centre make it easy to achieve intelligent hand-off of PCB design with a complete and accurate data model of the PCB assembly that is fully optimised for manufacturing.

A single, centralised programming resource, along with a centralised part library for all SMT machines, helps avoid a machine-specific library, which limits the manufacturer’s work flexibility and efficiency. Part libraries can be created for each machine directly from the master parts library, and custom parameters can be created or modified to enhance part and shape data.

The Valor Parts Library (VPL) is ISO 9001-certified, covering over 1 billion part numbers. It is a centralised location of all accurate shape data, pin contact area, and component classification based on the JEDEC standard.

Valor Process Preparation helps you improve yield by promoting an error-free manufacturing process. It gives you the flexibility to move between machine vendors and different manufacturing sites and to optimise your SMT programmes, which is essential for optimised productivity and manufacturing.

The application reduces work in process (WIP), increases overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and enables you to achieve a streamlined flow in your production process. Surface mount technology (SMT), through-hole technology (THT), stencil design, hand work, box build, electrical test, and both optical and X-ray inspections, are all supported. It is easily configured for your specific workflows, including data preparation, design-for-assembly (DFA) analysis, documentation, SMT programming, test and inspection engineering, and stencil design – all in one seamless, cohesive solution.

Valor Process Preparation is the only complete process engineering solution available for PCB manufacturing.

