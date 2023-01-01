High-performance inspection gets faster

Mycronic has announced its next-generation vision technology for 3D automated optical inspection (AOI). Part of the latest MYPro I series 3D AOI, the Iris 3D vision technology is designed to capture images with the highest quality in the industry.
Thanks to a new generation of laser scanners, image sensors and computing systems, Iris technology enables manufacturers to improve test coverage while capturing highest-resolution images at speeds up to 30% faster than previous technologies.
Takt times, the rate at which manufacturers need to complete a product to meet customer demand, continue to accelerate throughout advanced industries such as automotive and industrial electronics manufacturing. Yet, as components become smaller and assemblies increase in complexity, the speed and accuracy of electronics inspection is often a limiting factor. The new Iris vision technology has been specifically developed to overcome these challenges.
“Many of the products our customers assemble are mission critical, for example in automotive control systems,” says Alexia Vey, product manager at Mycronic. “This means that defects are simply unacceptable despite demands for faster throughput. So, we need to constantly push the limits to enable faster takt times, higher first-pass yield and minimal false calls. Our new Iris 3D vision takes a ‘no compromises’ approach to both accuracy and cycle time. Not only does it offer scanning speeds up to 30% faster for the full inspection cycle – including image acquisition and processing – but it handles nearly twice as many pixels, ensuring even higher resolution.”
Iris represents a completely new generation of 3D AOI vision technologies, combining a range of best-in-class scan head optics, laser and lighting systems to meet the needs of leading electronics manufacturers. “Our objective,” says Clemens Jargon, senior VP high flex, “is to continue our successful collaboration with tier-one EMSs and OEMs in high-reliability industries such as automotive, medical, aeronautics, and industrial electronics to develop new ways to simultaneously improve productivity and efficiency. Iris makes it possible to improve these demanding production processes today while giving manufacturers a competitive edge for the future.”
The Iris 3D AOI vision technology is available on new MYPro I series 3D AOI systems. It is also available as a retrofit kit for existing K series 2D AOIs in need of an upgrade to 3D, and for K series 3D AOIs that demand improved processing speed.
