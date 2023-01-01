Faster, sharper, smarter

A new vision technology from Mycronic is bringing faster cycle times and higher resolution to 3D automated optical inspection (AOI).
Rapid electrification is causing a massive change within the electronics manufacturing industry. From electric vehicles to industrial robotics to power control systems, the world is witnessing the rollout of advanced electronics each more specialised and advanced than the previous. Manufacturing processes require the highest levels of quality, reliability and consistency to produce these advanced circuits. The latest vision system from Mycronic achieves a faster, sharper, and smarter path towards this goal.
The company’s latest contribution to this effort is aimed at the heart of one of its key limiting factors: the speed and accuracy of 3D AOI inspection. With its new Iris 3D AOI vision technology, it’s now possible to achieve the industry’s highest resolution 3D image capture at cycle times up to 30% faster than with previous inspection systems.
“To be clear,” explains Alexia Vey, product manager at Mycronic, “this is a speed increase of 30% for the full inspection cycle, from image acquisition to processing. Considering the system also handles nearly twice as many pixels, this is quite a remarkable performance improvement.”
Key to enabling this next-generation Iris technology is a range of best-in-class laser scanners, image sensors, lighting and computing systems. To expand the system’s field of view by 33%, a faster 3D laser sensor has been combined with improved telecentric optics. When it comes to resolution, the Iris system includes a new image sensor capable of capturing pixel sizes of 13,7 µm, resulting in an astounding 3,45 µm XY measurement resolution using sub-pixel technology. Together, these and other enhancements amount to a combination of speed, accuracy and coverage that is unmatched by any other system on the market.
Iris integrates a new generation of more powerful graphic processors, together with more efficient 3D construction algorithms. This increased processing allows the captured images to be processed at manufacturing takt time. As a result, the system achieves a wider test coverage and enhanced review images for components as small as 008004/0201M.
Iris 3D AOI vision technology is available as standard on all new MYPro I series 3D AOI systems. It is also available as a retrofit kit for existing K series 2D AOIs in need of an upgrade to 3D, as well as for K series 3D AOIs that demand improved processing speed.
