High-efficiency modular component mounter

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Built on an advanced platform which embodies the intelligent factory, the YRM20 high-efficiency, premium modular mounter from Yamaha utilises two head types. The first is a high-speed, multi-purpose rotary (RM) head that, when combined with the high-speed feeder, delivers exceptional mounting performance (under optimal conditions) of 115 000 CPH. The second is a one-head solution via an in-line (HM) head which combines high speed and versatility.

With mounting accuracy of ±25 μm (Cpk ≥ 1,0), this machine supports 0201 (0,25 x 0,125 mm) sized microchip component mounting. In addition, its conveyor can handle a maximum board width of 510 mm, and its optimised layout improves the transfer speed and greatly reduces the time required for board replacement.

The adoption of the overdrive motion inherited from the premium modular Σ series, which has realised high-efficiency production, reduces head entry restrictions when front and rear tables interfere, and also improves productivity. In addition, the GUI (graphical user interface) on the operation screen makes operation intuitive and easy.

Truth Electronic Manufacturing





