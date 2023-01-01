High-efficiency modular component mounter

Built on an advanced platform which embodies the intelligent factory, the YRM20 high-efficiency, premium modular mounter from Yamaha utilises two head types. The first is a high-speed, multi-purpose rotary (RM) head that, when combined with the high-speed feeder, delivers exceptional mounting performance (under optimal conditions) of 115 000 CPH. The second is a one-head solution via an in-line (HM) head which combines high speed and versatility.
With mounting accuracy of ±25 μm (Cpk ≥ 1,0), this machine supports 0201 (0,25 x 0,125 mm) sized microchip component mounting. In addition, its conveyor can handle a maximum board width of 510 mm, and its optimised layout improves the transfer speed and greatly reduces the time required for board replacement.
The adoption of the overdrive motion inherited from the premium modular Σ series, which has realised high-efficiency production, reduces head entry restrictions when front and rear tables interfere, and also improves productivity. In addition, the GUI (graphical user interface) on the operation screen makes operation intuitive and easy.
Wave soldering machine MyKay Tronics
The wave soldering machine range offered by EMS Technologies comes in two combinations, with finger-type conveyor for high productivity, and carrier conveyor type suitable for batch production.
The Fonton BGA-936UA rework station offers excellent efficiency in both soldering and desoldering performance, thanks to the 1000 W upper hot air injection heating and large IR bottom heating system.
TRI has announced a new multiple-camera 3D AOI, TR7500QE Plus, which includes a high-speed top camera and four side-view cameras to inspect inner layer bridges, hidden lifted leads, and other out-of-sight defects.
The high precision new-model 3Xi-M200 V2 from Saki Corporation features improved inspection ability, higher speed, and low maintenance.
The Classic-1008 print platform from Desen offers a comprehensive array of sophisticated features as standard, including automatic stencil positioning and automatic and efficient stencil cleaning system.
ECD announced the addition of SelectiveRIDER to its portfolio of soldering process measurement pallets, effectively closing the loop to deliver a complete line of automated verification technologies for every machine soldering process.
This mechanical bed-of-nails test fixture is built with a sturdy aluminium enclosure whose 350 x 300 mm footprint makes it especially suitable for benchtop use.
Ingun’s high-current test probes are used in many industries and for applications with high currents, for example, for function tests, for signal transmission, and for power supply.
Utilising a 120 W power supply, this intelligent system is suited for meeting the everyday challenges of most soldering applications, and offers consistent soldering quality.