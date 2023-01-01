Solderability test system

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The MUST System 3 is the latest technological evolution of the original Multicore Universal Solderability Tester (MUST). It is a high-precision tester for both surface mount (SMT) and leaded (through-hole) components, and PCB pads and vias on bare boards. Capable of measuring down to 0,001 mN the MUST is the most accurate and comprehensively equipped test system of its type in the world.

Key features of the MUST System 3 are:

• Automatic component alignment and testing.

• Immediate pass/fail information on completion of each test.

• Step and repeat function for multi-leaded devices.

• Four individual globule blocks for wetting balance testing.

• Immersion depth of 0-30 mm at a resolution of 0,01 mm.

• Immersion speed of 0-30 mm/s, with a resolution of 0,5 mm/s.

• Smooth and quiet operation.

Credit(s)

Quamba Technologies





