FUJI Smart Factory Platform NXTR S model offers a truly modular design for the optimal line configuration that caters to your production. Real-time sensing placement, optimised placement actions, and part handling checks after placement are just a few examples. This high-end model from the NXT series supports new functions that preserve a high level of QCD performance.

The modular concept allows Fuji’s original lightweight heads to be easily exchanged without using tools. This means operators can quickly perform maintenance or troubleshoot problems.

The machine also allows the operator to choose the quantity of robots per module and types of heads to be used, providing the optimal production environment.

High accuracy component placement of ±25 µm can be performed with no constraints for the head type or the part to be placed. An intelligent parts sensor and performing LCR checks on component placement prevents placement defects.

