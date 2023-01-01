Flux management system

Aqua Scrub, BTU’s next-generation solder reflow flux management system, is designed to decrease operational cost by four times, compared to traditional condensation systems. The patent-pending design uses an aqueous-based scrubber technology compatible with most known paste and flux types such as no clean, water soluble, and RMA flux chemistries.

The Aqua Scrub is a purpose-built, standalone system that can be easily retrofitted on PYRAMAX reflow ovens already in the field, and is configured on new PYRAMAX ovens. This self-contained unit mounts on the back side of the oven to minimise the impact on oven operation and factory floor space.

The key benefits of the system are: 90% flux removal efficiency, no condenser to clean, four times lower CoO (cost of ownership) over conventional designs, and reduced downtime associated with flux management. Having no heat exchangers to maintain or clean reduces labour costs and eliminates consumable filters.

Aqua Scrub reduces downtime, and labour and disposal costs, thereby providing an attractive cost of ownership.

