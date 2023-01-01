Standalone vapour phase soldering system

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The VP800 from ASSCON is a standalone vapour phase soldering system that offers maximum flexibility and optimum soldering quality. These systems are perfectly suited for small and large production quantities for any design and size of assemblies.

The use of liquid or vapour as a means of energy transfer is far more effective than convection. The vapour condenses on the solder product, and the condensate encapsulates it completely, thereby transferring energy. The entire pre-heating and soldering process takes place in an oxygen-free environment, preventing overheating, component damage or PCB delamination.

The compact design allows the multi-chamber system to find a place in almost any production facility, and is particularly suitable for users who process applications with frequently changing products in a small series range. The system can also be used in a prototyping or laboratory environment.

The unit provides an extended memory for over 1000 soldering profiles, which are easily accessed.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





