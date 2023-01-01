3D optical inspection system

The SQ3000 is an innovative 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) system from Cyber Optics that earned three awards during 2015, the year of its introduction, including a Global Technology Award presented at productronica.

The system maximises return on investment and line utilisation with multi-view 3D sensors that capture and transmit data simultaneously and in parallel, accelerating 3D inspection speed versus competing technology. The proprietary Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) technology, combined with the highly sophisticated 3D fusing algorithms, offers microscopic image quality at production speeds. An easy-to-use, intuitive interface with touch control facilitates minimal training and operator interaction.

The SQ3000 supports board sizes up to 510 x 510 mm, achieves sub-10 micron resolution and an inspection speed of 40 cm2/sec.

Credit(s)

Truth Electronic Manufacturing






